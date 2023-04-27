HyperSense Software accepted into Forbes Business Council

HyperSense Software, through Andrei Neacsu, Managing Partner, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Andrei Neacsu was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Andrei Neacsu into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Andrei has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Andrei will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Andrei will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am incredibly excited and honored to join the prestigious Forbes Business Council. The value of being part of such an esteemed community of successful business owners and leaders cannot be understated. I firmly believe that my participation in the council will not only help me grow as a leader but will also enable HyperSense Software further to cement our leadership role in the software industry. By collaborating with and learning from this extraordinary network of professionals, I am confident we will continue to make a positive and lasting impact on our community and beyond." - Andrei Neacsu, Managing Partner, HyperSense Software

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT HYPERSENSE SOFTWARE

HyperSense is a software development company with 20+ years of experience, offering customized solutions for diverse industries. Services include consultancy, SDLC, custom software development, UI/UX design, and technical team augmentation. Expertise spans Node.js, Angular, React, and more. Catering to startups, SMEs, and Future-500 companies, HyperSense helps optimize business processes and maximize potential. To learn more about HyperSense Software, visit hypersense-software.com.

