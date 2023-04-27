Casey's Awards $1 Million to Schools Across the Midwest

Seventy-nine Cash for Classrooms grants will be provide to K-12 schools and education-focused non-profits

This spring, Casey's will provide Cash for Classrooms grants to 79 local schools and education-focused non-profits. The Cash for Classrooms grant program supports a variety of projects, physical improvements and resource needs benefiting students and teachers in Casey's communities across the Midwest.

"Through Casey's Cash for Classrooms program, our grants are providing meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments and improving the lives of children and educators. We're grateful to our guests and partners who help us fund these grants each year," said Katie Petru, Director of Communications and Community at Casey's. "At Casey's, we are committed to preparing the next generation of leaders in our local communities."

With support from its guests and partners like LIFEWTR, Casey's distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. The funding priorities included:

Physical Improvements: Updates and improvements to the schools' internal or external environments through repairs, enhancements or new additions.

Material Needs: Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment.

Teacher Support: Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities.

Community Engagement: Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps.

A few examples of grants awarded this year include $50,000 to a Trenton, Ohio, school for physical education and health department equipment; $30,000 to a student media production program in Lombard, Illinois; and $20,000 to improve a playground in Moore, Oklahoma; and more.

For more information on Casey's Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit our website. The 2024 grant program will open in the fall.

In addition to the grant program, Casey's Rewards members can support schools year-round by directing their points toward one of over 36,000 schools as a donation. Sign up for Casey's Rewards here.

