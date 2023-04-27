Mining industry: the next energy transition champion
Transitioning towards clean energy requires as much as 3 billion tons of metals, companies must develop strategies to enhance their stakeholder relationship.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate change is undoubtedly one of the most relevant topics in today's global conversation. This subject is only gaining traction as activism strengthens and citizens become increasingly interested in minimizing humanity’s footprint on Earth.
Despite the various efforts that citizens have been making in favor of this cause, it is clear that a durable impact will only come from a global energy matrix change. In this regard, renewable energies will be essential and need allies to support the energy transition movement.
A strategic partner
According to the World Economic Forum, the transition towards clean energy requires as much as three billion tons of metals, and the demand can grow in the coming decades. WEF adds, “To hit net-zero emissions globally by 2050, we would require six times more mineral inputs in 2040.” This statement alone highlights the mining industry’s critical role in building a sustainable society.
Significant quantities of critical minerals will be crucial in the shift to clean energy technologies. Nickel, for example, has been deemed a crucial metal for all clean energy sources, including geothermal, hydroelectrical, and wind power. In addition, modern sustainable solutions like electric vehicles (EVs) rely on nickel for their batteries. Tesla, arguably the most well-known EV company, made a deal with the Indonesian government in August 2022 for around $5 billion worth of nickel.
However, what we see and hear most often about mining concerns the harmful effects of the industry. “When we track the main keywords related to mining, those as pollution, greenhouse emissions, and deforestation came up quickly. Even though many of these events occurred in the past and the sector’s effort on implementing green initiatives, there is still a long way to go,” says Juan David Alba, director and mining practice leader at LLYC.
According to IBIS WORLD, there are over 100,000 mining businesses in the United States, but the average citizen can name up to one.
“The relationship between both parties is evident, and the synergies generated in favor of a mutually beneficial goal are, therefore, necessary. There is an immense opportunity for the mining industry to raise its voice and communicate its crucial role in the renewable energy transition,” adds Alba.
The perfect match, but where to start?
There is a consensus that mining companies must assume a proactive attitude. “Organizations must engage in productive dialogue supported by strategies that exploit emerging technological intelligence techniques to enhance their relationship with stakeholders,” comments Alba.
In that sense, LLYC has developed a framework for how companies in this industry must address their presence in the digital world. This journey to the digital transformation of the sector's communication consists of four stages: Digital Being, having social media and generating content; Digital Optimization, adapting communication and formats to each social network based on the objectives; Digital Data-Driven, using data to adapt messages to profile archetype based on their stakeholders; and Deep Digital, managing the influence and creating communities of promoters to exceed the social expectations.
On the other hand, from a public affairs perspective, many of these organizations have top-level professionals in fields such as environment and sustainability, which could be perfect ambassadors and reference sources for the community, enhancing the power of the energy transition message among different audiences.
With a clear plan that converts these professionals into key opinion leaders, the industry will have a legitimate voice that allows them to share their position broadly and clearly. With open, honest, and easy-to-digest dialogue highlighting ESG progress and the impact minerals have in our lives, the industry can move forward.
"A sustainable future depends on successful and innovative companies; the mining sector comprises companies that could fit these characteristics. By understanding how modern media works and crafting a narrative that aligns with the needs of our planet, the mining industry could co-lead the movement in favor of energy transition and demonstrate their commitment to a better world for future generations,” said Dario Alvarez, CEO of LLYC USA.
The outlook and the opportunity are clear, renewables need a capable and resourceful partner, and now it is time to see how companies address this topic that will mark the coming decades.
