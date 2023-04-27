Biotin Supplement Market To See Competition Rise By 2031 | Nutraceutical Corporation, Vytalogy Wellness, L.L.C., Zenwise

The report examines changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, the competitive scenario, and the regional landscape.

Biotin is an essential nutrient required for the healthy growth of hair and nails.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in awareness regarding Biotin Supplements is expected to propel the growth of the biotin supplements market. Furthermore, the expansion of the usage of biotins, minerals, and food that enhance immunity, organic goods, supplements, and other dietary aids is likely to propel the growth of the biotin supplement market across the globe.

The research report divides the global biotin supplement market into detailed segments based on product form, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to provide detailed information about the various segments and their sub-segments. Engaged market participants and investors can develop strategies based on the report's highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., Nutraceutical Corporation, Vytalogy Wellness, L.L.C., Zenwise, LLC, SBR Nutrition, Doctor's Best, Inc., Sports Research Corporation, NOW Health Group, Inc., Life Extension, Designs for Health, Inc., SolaGarden Naturals

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

According to the report of Our World in Data organization globally, 107 million people are estimated to have an alcohol use disorder. Such a huge number of alcoholic disorders can lead to biotin deficiency in people which is expected to boost the biotin supplement market growth. The biotin supplement market analysis is done on the basis of product form, distributional channel, application, and region. By product form, the market is divided into capsules, tablets, soft gels, liquid, gummies, and powders. By distributional channel, the market is further divided into supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce. By application, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, skin-care, health-care, and nail-care. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

The rise in awareness regarding vitamin supplements is expected to propel the growth of the biotin supplements industry. According to the report of the National Library of Medicine in the U.S., approximately 68% of adults use dietary supplements in 2019. Such huge usage of dietary supplements coupled with rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary supplements is expected to drive the biotin supplement industry.

Animal-based protein sources like beef liver, chicken liver, salmon, and eggs have a high biotin content, and rise in demand for organic animal-based protein and surge in health consciousness coupled with increase in awareness regarding healthy food habits among the global population is encouraging consumers to choose organic food products, which can hamper the growth of the market. Rise in alcohol consumption is expected to create a biotin supplement market opportunity as alcoholism can lead to biotin deficiency.

According to the biotin supplement market size, the hair care segment held the largest market share in 2021. Due to the rise in hair damage accounting for pollution and other reasons such as hair coloring, people are constantly spending money on hair care products, which is expected to accelerate the expansion of the hair care industry. Moreover, the keratin structure is kept stable by biotin, which encourages hair development. Furthermore, growing interest in hair nourishing and hair treatments among young people is expected to create a wealth of economic prospects for industry players in the coming years.

