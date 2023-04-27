USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Rachel Hanna Releases New Women's Fiction Book, "The Bucket List"
Bestselling author Rachel Hanna announces the release of her latest women's fiction book, "The Bucket List".
This book is dedicated to people with anxiety who want to read something funny and inspirational.”BLAIRSVILLE, GA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This new book features an unusual and realistic portrayal of a character struggling with anxiety. The main character, Jill, has been widowed for 15 years and has no friends and family except for her 22-year-old daughter. She has become stuck in her rut of a life, until her adventurous best friend passes away and leaves behind a bucket list for Jill to complete before she would have turned 50. If she finishes it, she will inherit her friend's beach house and bank accounts.
— Rachel Hanna
With the support of her daughter, Jill agrees to complete the bucket list, and readers are taken on a journey as she faces her fears and changes her life for the better. The story is not only laugh-out-loud funny, but it is also poignant and inspirational, showing how a person can overcome their anxiety and live a more fulfilling life.
"The Bucket List is a great and inspirational read," says one reader. "I was mesmerized from the beginning and could not put the book down. I cried with Jill, I laughed with Jill, and I rooted for her in her journey."
"Wow, what an amazing book! Rachel Hanna has truly outdone herself with The Bucket List," says another reader. "From the prologue to the final word I was completely captivated."
Rachel Hanna is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author who writes southern women's fiction books about strong heroines, small towns, and the power of friendships and family. Her books can be found on Amazon, in her online store, and on other major book retailers. She has sold over 1,000,000 copies of her popular South Carolina Sunsets series, as well as other books set in the mountains and beaches of the southern U.S.
For more information, please contact Rachel Hanna at https://store.rachelhannaauthor.com/.
