Power Mojo Launches Revolutionary Platform for Texas Electricity Customers
Power Mojo uses technology, coupled with your unique usage, to save time and money.
5 minutes can save you 40% on your electricity bill.”THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Mojo, a leading provider of broker services for Texas electricity customers, announces the launch of its innovative online platform. Designed to simplify the process of finding the best electricity plans, Power Mojo offers its customers a user-friendly and comprehensive solution to energy needs.
— Tom Strickland
“At Power Mojo, our goal is to help electricity customers in Texas find the best deals and make informed decisions,” Power Mojo President Tom Strickland said. “We offer our customers a wide range of market-based electricity plans from various providers, allowing for the comparison of plans and real-time rates. Our platform is designed to make the process of finding the right electricity plan simple and straightforward. We shop the market and evaluate usage profiles to find the best fit for our customers while saving them time and money.”
In addition to its online platform, Power Mojo has a dedicated customer support team available to assist customers with any questions or issues they may encounter. With its commitment to customer satisfaction, Power Mojo is sure to become a preferred broker service for electricity customers in Texas.
Power Mojo also plans to provide ESG and carbon reduction reporting for companies by providing carbon reduction programs for employees. To learn more about these programs, visit https://powermojo.com/commercial/esg-carbon/ . Tom added, “At Power Mojo, we’re dedicated to finding Texas electricity customers the best deals. We’re confident that our platform will revolutionize the industry. 5 minutes can save you 40% on your electricity bill.”
###
Power Mojo, LLC is a Texas-based electricity broker licensed by the PUCT (# BR210215). For more information about Power Mojo and its platform, visit the company's website at https://powermojo.com/ .
Tom Strickland
Power Mojo, LLC
+1 832-632-8360
mymojo@PowerMojo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok