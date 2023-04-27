Sacramento Singer-Songwriter Eric Douglas to Release New Album "Persephone"
Sacramento-based singer-songwriter Eric Douglas is set to release his latest album, "Persephone," showcasing his passion and dedication to his musical career.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacramento-based singer-songwriter Eric Douglas is set to release his latest album, "Persephone," showcasing his passion and dedication to his musical career. The album, a collaboration with producer Tommy Dunbar, contains songs with influence from various genres, including Americana folk, rock, and jazz.
Eric Douglas has been writing and recording music since the late 1960s and has collaborated with Dunbar on four previous albums. He is a past winner of the Aspen Songwriting Festival and has been creating music for most of his adult life. In addition to his musical career, Eric is also an author and founder of a consulting company based in Sacramento.
"I’ve been singing and writing songs for over 50 years - and I keep trying to find new sounds and new things to say," said Eric, adding, "Many of my lyrics come from lifelong stories of mine, world events, or have taken inspiration from people that have come and gone throughout my life."
Eric is excited to be a part of the Sacramento music scene and has been releasing new tunes alongside Tommy over the past few months. His latest album, "Persephone," is a testament to his continued creativity and evolution as an artist.
"Persephone" is a culmination of Eric's decades-long musical career, drawing on his experiences and influences to create a unique and captivating sound. The album is a must-listen for fans of Eric's previous work and anyone who appreciates thoughtful and soulful songwriting.
"I'm thrilled to finally share "Persephone" with the world," said Eric. "This album is very personal to me, and I hope that listeners can connect with the emotions and stories within each song."
The album is available for streaming and purchase on Eric's website, ericdouglastunes.com, and on all major streaming platforms
