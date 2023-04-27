FORMER BED BATH & BEYOND EXECUTIVE ORGANIZES BIG BLUE ROUNDUP
I was at Bed Bath & Beyond in the heyday of the 20% off coupon. I know what they mean to people. I know customers have hoards of coupons in their glove compartments and junk drawers. I’ll take ‘em.”HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hank Reinhart, founder of Sabâvi Home, and former VP of Customer Service at Bed Bath & Beyond has agreed to honor Bed Bath & Beyond’s iconic 20% OFF coupons.
— Hank Reinhart
“Don’t throw them away!“ pleads Reinhart. “I was at Bed Bath & Beyond in the heyday of the 20% off coupon. I know what they mean to people. I was actually in charge of making all of our customers happy. I was on the front lines and the coupon was a big part of that. I know customers have hoards of coupons in their glove compartments and junk drawers. I’ll take ‘em.”
In the aftermath of Bed Bath & Beyond’s closing announcement this week, and the unavoidable end to an American advertising icon, Reinhart is refusing to let your well earned 20% OFF coupons go to waste.
"Bring 'em on! They have to end up somewhere. And they are in good hands here. We are calling it the BIG BLUE ROUNDUP. Write your email address on every 20% OFF postcard you send in. You will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card from Sabâvi Home. Every single postcard is an entry. We are environmentally conscious at Sabâvi Home and we will find a good use for them that will not end up in the trash. They are a part of our American cultural fabric and we want to do something fun with them. Sculpture? Artwork? Who knows? We are taking suggestions!"
Reinhart adds that no purchase is necessary for the giveaway and that the offer will expire 6/30/23.
In addition to the BIG BLUE ROUNDUP, Mr. Reinhart is also offering a 20% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE offer at sabavihome.com. That code is BBB20. So whether or not a customer participates in the BIG BLUE ROUNDUP, they can go immediately to sabavihome.com and enter the code for the 20% OFF COUPON that can be redeemed one time per email.
"We just want to commemorate an advertising icon. So have fun with the ROUNDUP or just enjoy the 20%. These coupons all came from the same place. It is their destiny to reunite...and not go in the trash."
Sabâvi Home (sabavihome.com) sells product similar to Bed Bath & Beyond for kitchen, dining, living rooms and the rest of the house. Reinhart adds, “Most retailers follow a good, better, best product assortment strategy. We tend to stay in the better/best lane. And we try very hard to stay best-in-class in terms of quality. I learned a lot from my years at Bed Bath & Beyond. People want well-made, beautiful and long lasting things for their home. And that’s what we want to offer the world. I just thought it would be fun to offer Bed Bath & Beyond customers the 20% they are used to.”
About Sabâvi Home
We’re proud to be a family-owned business. When creating Sabavi Home, we were inspired by how many of our favorite memories revolve around family gatherings in the home. Of course, family isn’t just relatives. “Family” are the people with whom we share our most meaningful experiences.
Our name pays homage to our late grandfather - Saba Avi as he was affectionately known - who played an integral role in our lives. He was a man of impeccable integrity who recognized the value of creating a home that family would be drawn to. He cherished get-togethers at home above all else.
Everything we carry has been thoughtfully chosen by experts with more than 35 years in the home decor and home goods industry. And while we strive to provide you with the most unique and superb products, it’s not just about the quality. We make it easy to shop high quality products with ethical commitments, quality production, and inspiring backstories.
