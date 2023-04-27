Submit Release
Pennsylvania Dental Association honors Senator Scott Martin for improving access to dental care

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 25, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) presented Sen. Scott Martin with the Kay F. Thompson Outstanding Legislator Award at the state Capitol. This award honors legislators exhibiting an outstanding commitment through legislative action to improve Pennsylvanians' access to dental services and overall health.

“The PDA thanks Senator Martin for his exemplary leadership and support to improve oral health in Pennsylvania. His commitment to making dental care in Pennsylvania more accessible is admirable,” said Dr. Nancy Rosenthal, PDA president. “We are proud to award him our outstanding legislator award with distinction, and we look forward to working with him for continued positive outcomes.”

Sen. Martin’s steadfast support of the dental profession and unwavering commitment to oral health has been a catalyst for great progress toward expanding access to dental care for Pennsylvanians. His leadership in sponsoring and championing SB 1173 (now Act 159 of 2022) in the Senate resulted in passing legislation that encourages dentists, dental hygienists and expanded function dental assistants to provide more charitable care by allowing them to apply up to three hours of pro bono clinical services to their respective Continuing Education requirements with the State Board of Dentistry.

“Senator Martin has been a tremendous friend to dental patients and dentists in our Commonwealth,” said Dr. Darleen Oleski, chair of PDA’s Government Relations Committee. “He has seen the great need for oral health care, especially in our underserved communities. He respects the volunteerism of dentists who try to mitigate the pain of dental disease and understands that good oral health is a crucial component of our overall well-being. We thank Senator Martin, and we are grateful and excited to present him with our outstanding legislator award.”

Dr. Kay Thompson served as the Third District Trustee to the American Dental Association (1993-97) and president of PDA (1989-90). This award honors her commitment to the dental community and PDA and is presented to legislators who make oral health care a priority.

###

As the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania, PDA is committed to promoting optimal dental care for all patients, improving the availability of dental care for the underserved, and educating the public about the importance of oral health and prevention. For more information on the PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org

