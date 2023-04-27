LEAD FROM BEHIND Wins Prestigious Webby Award
The Initiative by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance featuring Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Raises Awareness and Promotes Screening for “The Preventable Cancer”
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance's (Alliance) LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative has been named Best Video in Public Service & Activism 2023 in the 27th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Winning a Webby is an unparalleled honor and a remarkable achievement. With nearly 14,000 entries from over 70 countries, and over 2.5 million votes cast by over 600,000 people in the Webby People's Voice, the 27th Annual Webby Awards experienced a groundbreaking year.
— Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
“LEAD FROM BEHIND, powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”
The Alliance launched the LEAD FROM BEHIND initiative to encourage Americans to get screened for colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in America, yet it’s highly preventable. The most effective way to prevent it – a colonoscopy – is something many people don’t want to talk about, let alone do. To help raise awareness, break the stigma, get people talking and break into the cultural zeitgeist, Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney, who both recently turned 45, shared their colonoscopy experiences in a short documentary. LEAD FROM BEHIND helped educate Americans that colorectal cancer is “The Preventable Cancer,” and encouraged screening at age 45 to save lives.
“Being recognized by the Webby Awards for excellence in innovation and creativity is an honor,” says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “The Alliance is passionate about the work we do to help save lives and put an end to colorectal cancer in our lifetime. Winning this award makes our work even more meaningful.”
Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), the Webby Awards’ star-studded ceremony will take place in New York City on Monday, May 15, and will celebrate the best of the Internet. Fans can follow and watch show highlights, including hallmark five-word speeches from the night’s big winners, on May 15 by following The Webby Awards @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.
About LEAD FROM BEHIND:
LEAD FROM BEHIND is an initiative to let everyone know that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. Yet today, colon cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in America. And the best way to prevent it is by getting a colonoscopy – that thing almost no one wants to talk about, let alone do. In 2021, thanks to guidelines that lowered the age of your first colonoscopy from 50 to 45, 20 MILLION more Americans are now eligible to get checked. Founded by Brooks Bell, tech entrepreneur and colon cancer survivor, and powered by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to colorectal cancer, LEAD FROM BEHIND has been created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds and his creative agency Maximum Effort. For more information, visit LeadFromBehind.org.
About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance empowers a nation of passionate and determined allies to prevent, treat, and overcome colorectal cancer in their lives and communities. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance advocates for prevention, magnifies support, and accelerates research. We are the largest national nonprofit dedicated to colorectal cancer, and we exist to end this disease in our lifetime.
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Canva, WP Engine, Verizon, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, All Tech Is Human, Podcast Movement and AIGA. For more information, visit webbyawards.com.
LEAD FROM BEHIND short documentary featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney