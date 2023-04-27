Submit Release
Payments Integration Firm Yeeld Announces Partnership with Stripe

Mira Boora, COO & Co-Founder. Emily Tsitrian, CEO & Co-Founder

Yeeld, co-founded by Emily Tsitrian and Mira Boora, is Pushing Businesses Forward By Helping Them Integrate Updated Payment Technologies

USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Payments integration consulting startup, Yeeld, founded by former Stripe employees Emily Tsitrian and Mira Boora, has announced a major partnership deal with Stripe, the popular payment processing platform. Yeeld provides consulting and integration services to help companies navigate the rapidly-evolving payments landscape, and its unique advantage lies in the founders' deep understanding of Stripe's technology and operations.

Emily and Mira both worked at Stripe until November 2022, when they were among the employees impacted by layoffs. However, their expertise and passion for payments technology led them to establish Yeeld just a few months later. Yeeld has already worked with 10 clients since launching earlier this year, and is rapidly gaining momentum in the industry.

Yeeld's success is in their ability to help clients with a wide range of payment-related needs, from developer augmentation to upgrading payment infrastructure and combating fraud. Payments technology is still in its infancy, and many companies struggle with payments expertise, which is where Yeeld comes in to help. They work closely with clients to help them achieve their biggest payments-related ambitions and accelerate their growth.

In a statement, Emily Tsitrian said, "We want to build a company that goes deep into what our customers need, from ideation to optimization. Payments is no longer a commodity; it's a strategy that involves customer experience, geographic expansion, and much more. We exist to help our clients navigate these challenges and succeed."

Yeeld's partnership with Stripe is a major milestone for the company, and it cements their position as a leading expert in Stripe's products and integration. Yeeld's message to anyone looking to do what they do is to focus on being genuine, authentic, and passionate about helping clients succeed.
Looking ahead, Yeeld is poised for rapid growth and is on track to become a leading player in the payments consulting industry.

Emily Tsitrian & Mira Boora
Yeeld
info@theyeeld.com

