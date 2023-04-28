L2L Receives $25,000 Donation from the RBC Foundation in support of Honourable Lincoln Alexander’s Bust at Queen's Park

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- License to Learn (L2L), a Canadian organization dedicated to supporting youth education and leadership development, has received a generous $25,000 donation from the RBC Foundation, through RBC Emerging Artists. The donation represents a significant contribution to Canadian history and is a tribute to one of Canada’s most remarkable leaders.

The Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander was the first Black Member of Parliament in Canada, as well as the first Black Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. His contributions to Canadian society and his unwavering commitment to equality and justice make him a true Canadian hero.

“Art brings the history, and legacy, of important figures like the Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander to life,” said Mark Beckles, vice president social impact & innovation, RBC. “This partnership with L2L and RBC Emerging Artists showcases the importance of telling our shared history with a focus on inclusivity. We are proud to partner on this project and memorial.”

The donation from the RBC Foundation will allow L2L & the Linc Committee to move closer to the goal of installing the bust of the Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander at Queen’s Park, where it will serve as a lasting tribute to his remarkable legacy.

“We are incredibly grateful to the RBC Foundation for their generous support of this project,” said Rosemary Sadlier, Linc Committee chair. “The Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander was a true Canadian icon, and this installation will serve as a powerful reminder of his tremendous legacy and the values he embodied. We are proud to be able to recognize his contributions in this way, and we are thrilled to have the RBC Foundation as a partner on this important recognition.”

About License to Learn

L2L is a Canadian organization that is committed to supporting youth education and leadership development through a variety of programs and initiatives. The organization’s mission is to empower youth to reach their full potential and become leaders in their communities. Since its launch in 2002, L2L has supported over 40,000 Canadian students. The Honourable Lincoln Alexander was the organization's patron & a passionate advocate for its programs.

For more information about License to Learn, please visit www.L2L.ca and www.L2L.ca/lincoln-alexander-bust/ to donate to the Lincoln Alexander bust project.