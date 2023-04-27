Seventy2 Capital Opens Office in Charlottesville, VA with addition of Scott Gibson

Scott’s ability to serve a wide array of clients and design custom solutions is a great fit for Seventy2 Capital’s model, and his leadership skillset will be a great asset in managing our new branch.” — Tom Fautrel, President, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that they are opening an office in Charlottesville, Virginia with the addition of Scott Gibson, Partner, and Lisa Spangler, Senior Wealth Associate.

“We are excited to welcome Scott and Lisa to our team and further expand our geographic footprint in Virginia,” said Thomas Fautrel, President and Co-Founder of Seventy2 Capital. “Scott’s ability to serve a wide array of clients and design custom solutions for each of their needs is a great fit for Seventy2 Capital’s model, and his experience and leadership skillset will be a great asset in managing our new branch.”

Scott joins Seventy2 Capital with nearly twenty years of experience in investment management. He previously served as a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Director at Ameriprise Financial, a Vice President at Merrill Lynch, and a Licensed Senior Financial Specialist at Wachovia. Whether business owners, retirees, working professionals, or healthcare personnel, Scott takes a holistic approach when consulting each of his clients. He asks questions to fully understand their objectives and crafts a personalized goal-based plan for their cash management, debt management, investment protection, and tax needs.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to start an office with Seventy2 Capital,” Scott stated when asked about his new role. “This practice equips me with additional resources to better help clients in all aspects of investment planning, and enables me to take the next step in my career by going independent and managing the Charlottesville branch of the practice.”

Lisa Spangler has also joined the Seventy2 Capital team from Ameriprise Financial Services as a Senior Wealth Associate. Lisa has worked in the wealth management industry for forty years, and prides herself on providing excellent client service to aid in the overall success of her financial advisor. Her primary role is to handle operational needs such as client onboarding, asset and money movement, account maintenance, research, and special inquiries.



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com.

Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

CAR-0423-01615

