Investment of over 10 Million Euros: eROCKIT introduces Indian investor Motovolt

Andreas Zurwehme (Chairman eROCKIT AG) and Tushar Choudhary (CEO Motovolt) at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (Photo: Juri Reetz) German soccer pro Max Kruse and the eROCKIT

eROCKIT presented the electric vehicle, which has become known as the fastest "bicycle" in the world, and its new shareholder at the Brandenburg Gate.

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At a press conference in Berlin, the Berlin-Brandenburg technology provider and two-wheeler manufacturer eROCKIT introduced its new shareholder. The Indian e-mobility company Motovolt has acquired a stake in eROCKIT AG and is investing one million euros in the German stock corporation. A further 10 million euros will be invested in the construction of an eROCKIT production facility in India. The investment strengthens the production of the "eROCKIT One" in Hennigsdorf near Berlin. In addition, as part of the product strategy, an eROCKIT entry-level model will be developed over the next few months, which will serve as a platform for further international models.

The future model strategy of eROCKIT: A premium model ("eROCKIT One"), a performance model to come, an entry-level model for the European market and a separate model for international markets and India as well. In addition, as a technology provider, eROCKIT will implement its human hybrid drive in other application areas and vehicles of several kind.

Andreas Zurwehme (CEO eROCKIT AG): "Our technology serves people and solves mobility problems worldwide. Our vehicles stand for healthy exercise, clean mobility, better air in our cities and less noise. In addition, we are helping to achieve the climate goals with eROCKIT.”

Tushar Choudhary (CEO Motovolt): “India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. The demand for innovative and emission-free vehicles is enormous. For us, eROCKIT means cutting-edge technology and German engineering. We are therefore investing in this company and together we will lead it to great international success.”

Also present at the press event in Berlin: Richard Gaul (Supervisory Board eROCKIT AG), Prof. Dr. Jo Groebel (Advisor eROCKIT) as well as the first league soccer professional Max Kruse and the German social media influencer Aaron Troschke. The two celebrities already believed in the company and have been invested in eROCKIT as business angels for around two years. Max Kruse explains about the eROCKIT: "It's as easy to ride as a bicycle, but then you're suddenly going 100 km/h on the autobahn. That is of course a really great driving experience.”

About eROCKIT

In the global booming electromobility market, the eROCKIT is an extraordinary vehicle (light motorcycle / L3e / 125ccm category), which differs fundamentally from other vehicles thanks to its innovative e-pedal drive. The eROCKIT is intuitive to combine the experience of a performance motorcycle and an e-bike for a unique rider experience. This is made possible by Human Hybrid technology. eROCKIT AG is a joint-stock company managed under German law (district court Berlin-Charlottenburg HRB231453 B) and offers investors the special opportunity to invest in a German e-mobility company. eROCKIT AG holds 100% of the shares in eROCKIT Systems GmbH in Hennigsdorf near Berlin. The unique pedal-controlled electric motorcycle eROCKIT is built here. The eROCKIT Group team consists of first-class two-wheeler and automotive experts and a strong management. Richard Gaul, business consultant and formerly head of communications at BMW, is member of the supervisory board of eROCKIT AG.

About Motovolt

Motovolt was founded in Kolkata in 2018 by Tushar Choudhary and his family and is one of the leading electric mobility companies in India making multi utility e-bikes and e-scooters for the mass commuters in the micro mobility space. The two-wheeler product range of Motovolt stands for intelligent e-mobility solutions with cutting-edge technology and modern design supported by in-house manufacturing of battery packs and sourcing of all components from India which is currently world’s third largest automotive component hub after US and China. Motovolt stands for sustainable mobility that has a positive effect on people's lives. Within the coming years Motovolt plans to further invest around 40 Million Euros in the e-mobility business. India is one of the largest and fastest growing two-wheeler markets in the world. By 2030, the Indian government is aiming for a 30% share of electric vehicles.

This bike will conquer the world: eROCKIT Germany announces partnership with Motovolt India