Acacia University’s acceptance into CONIES paves the way for an equitable educational environment globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acacia University is delighted to announce its acceptance into the Council on International Higher Education Supervision (CONIES). This collaboration will allow Acacia University to broaden its reach and provide full academic support and resources to its students on a global basis.
CONIES-ICHE Board of Accreditation is recognized by the founding member universities of CONIES (Confederación Internacional de Educación Superior), and is accredited as a Management System Certification Body (ISO 17021) by the BQS Board of Quality Standards (INQAAHE member).
CONIES is an INQAAHE and APQN member. The Board operates completely independently of the founding member universities, and this independence is reflected in the growth of its assessment functions.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with CONIES," stated Dr. Bahrulla Safi, Acacia University's Vice President International, Research, and Enterprise. "This membership will allow us to expand our global reach and provide our students with the resources and support they need to succeed academically and professionally."
As Acacia University prioritizes certifications and accreditations, CONIES has emerged as the COUNCIL ON INTERNATIONAL HIGHER EDUCATION SUPERVISION, providing member universities with two types of quality assurance certifications and accreditations: Quality Management System Certification and Programme Accreditation.
Acacia University is excited to collaborate with CONIES to create a more inclusive and equitable educational environment for students worldwide.
