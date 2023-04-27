Top 10 Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Manufacturers in India

Top electric vehicle (EV) battery companies, manufacturers in India are Amar Raja Batteries Limited, Exicom Tele-Systems Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, etc.

NOIDA, UTTARPRADESH, INDIA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electric vehicle (EV) battery represents an energy storage device that offers electricity to power vehicle accessories and battery-based electric engines for propulsion. It aids in eliminating fuel dependency, minimizing carbon emissions, reducing maintenance costs, generating high energy per unit mass, etc. Some of the widely available EV batteries include nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, and lead-acid batteries. As compared to fuel-based engines, they offer a noise-free travel experience, a high power-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in plug-in hybrid, battery electric vehicles (BEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), including e-rickshaws, e-cars, bikes, buses, loaders, etc., across India.

The shifting consumer preferences from fuel-based vehicles towards EVs are primarily driving the India electric vehicle battery market. Additionally, the inflating income levels of individuals, the growing need for the electrification of public transport, and the increasing number of car rental services, especially in metropolitan cities, are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to curb air pollution levels, reduce their carbon footprint, and promote ecological sustainability is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising popularity of autonomous EVs, declining costs of high-capacity Li-ion batteries, and continuous technological advancements are propelling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous customization options for EV batteries installed in loaders, excavators, trucks, buses, vans, etc., is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investments in R&D activities are projected to fuel the India electric vehicle battery market in the coming years.

Some of the Top Indian Electric Vehicle Battery Companies in the World

Amar Raja Batteries Limited

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited

Exide Industries Ltd

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic India Private Limited (Panasonic Corporation)

Samsung SDI Company Limited (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd

