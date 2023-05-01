Rainbow Realty Group Provides Real Estate Financing Opportunities for Cannabis Companies
New York leader in cannabis real estate, Rainbow Realty Group, looks to help provide financial resources to operators.GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Realty Group, a real estate firm focusing on the cannabis industry, is here to help canna-businesses get the best financing assistance for establishing their workspace. The group is home to experts in the cannabis industry, and has been assisting clients in getting started with their business ventures since 2019. While other operators in the space have faced challenges in the space, Rainbow’s focus on the non-cannabis “alternative use” values for the properties in their portfolio has provided stability in a turbulent time.
Due to the federal classification of Cannabis as a Schedule I substance all cannabis companies which comply with state regulation still encounter difficulty obtaining financing from federally involved institutions. This has created a wide gap between the need for capital in a nascent cost-intensive industry and the amount of dollars available for investment.
Rainbow is currently operating in nine States, and remains focused on prioritizing property first and foremost. Between their four managed funds Rainbow has over $120,000,000 deployed in the space amongst cultivation properties, dispensaries, and real estate assets for companies involved in other aspects of the industry, such as manufacturers, distributors, and more!
Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow, remarked: "We believe in the future of cannabis in the USA at Rainbow Realty Group, and at Rainbow, we take steps to ensure that every one of our transactions is valued conservatively. We want to provide cannabis business owners every opportunity to succeed, and we want our investors to feel protected."
About Rainbow Realty Group -
Rainbow Realty Group is a multi-fund managing firm that has various commercial real estate properties in its collection while helping cannabis operators to acquire loans that are secured. The company assists dispensaries and cultivation hubs in the United States, making it the firm that solves and delivers a unique solution to a more complex cannabis-related problem.
Media Contact
Rainbow Realty Group, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn