Lumizen Wellness CBD Launches Artisan Hand Made All Natural Soaps Infused with CBD

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumizen Wellness CBD, a leading manufacturer of CBD products, is pleased to announce the launch of their new product line of artisan hand made all natural soaps infused with CBD. These soaps are the perfect addition to any daily self-care routine, providing a luxurious and natural way to soothe and nourish your skin while experiencing the benefits of CBD.

The Lumizen Wellness CBD soap line features a variety of scents and ingredients, including lavender, eucalyptus & tea tree, citrus, oatmeal, and unscented, all designed to provide a refreshing and invigorating experience. Each soap is made with all natural ingredients, ensuring that your skin is being nourished with only the best, cruelty-free materials. And because they are infused with CBD, these soaps provide an extra level of relaxation and rejuvenation.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of artisan hand made all natural soaps infused with CBD," said Matt Meagher, Chief Marketing Officer for Lumizen Wellness CBD. "These soaps are the perfect complement to our existing line of high-quality CBD products, and we believe that they will quickly become a must-have for anyone who is looking for a natural and luxurious way to care for their skin."

All of Lumizen Wellness CBD's products, including their new artisan hand made all natural soaps infused with CBD, are made in the USA and are rigorously tested to ensure quality and safety. The company is committed to using only the finest ingredients and providing their customers with the best possible experience.

Lumizen Wellness CBD's new artisan hand made all natural soaps infused with CBD are available now on their website and through select retailers. For more information, please visit www.LumizenWellness.com.

Contact:

Lumizen Wellness CBD

Email: info@lumizenwellness.com

Website: www.LumizenWellness.com

Phone: (800) 213-7407