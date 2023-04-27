While Practicing In Gurgaon, Dr. Anuj Chawla Travels To Mohali Twice A Month For OPD To Ensure Sound Foot & Ankle Health

Dr. Chawla is one of the few extensively trained foot and ankle surgeons in India

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While orthopedic diagnoses and treatment procedures are common in India, there is a dearth of trained foot and ankle specialists in the country. Foot and ankle injuries and disorders take a massive toll on patients’ physical as well as mental well-being. Being the basis of core mobility, if injured, these areas hamper an individual’s ability to walk freely.

Considering the complications associated with these organs, Dr. Anuj Chawla tackles foot and ankle issues with holistic diagnosis and treatment. He has a proven track record of treating patients suffering from fractures, ankle sprains, heel pain, bunions, high-arched feet, flat feet, osteoporosis, arthritis, and other related orthopedic issues.

Dr. Chawla’s dedication to offering wholesome care to his patients makes him travel extensively every month. While he lives and practices in the city of Gurgaon, he travels to Mohali twice every month to offer OPD services at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He is also associated with CK Birla Hospital (Gurgaon), Apollo Clinic (Gurgaon), and BLK-Max (New Delhi). Along with other commitments, Dr. Chawla also handles the operations at Sian Ortho & Foot Clinic as the Director. The facility offers general orthopedic and foot and ankle treatment to the citizens of Gurgaon and Delhi NCR. Dr Chawla is also an avid teacher and teaches foot and ankle conditions to the postgraduate trainees across the country through an online medium called Conceptual Orthopedic.

Dr. Chawla has been striving to enhance India’s healthcare infrastructure since he started practising in Gurgaon in 2020, before which he secured training and fellowship from countries like the UK, Singapore, and Spain. Years of training and two decades of experience in the healthcare sector have allowed him to create his niche in the domain of foot and ankle treatment.

Apart from tending to his patients, Dr. Chawla stays active across multiple channels to ensure the general well-being of the public and spread awareness about the risks associated with foot and ankle conditions. He is also a renowned faculty and has delivered many lectures as a foot and ankle specialist/surgeon across multiple national and international conferences. He is one of the core members of Saqsham Ortho, a collective of orthopedic surgeons in Gurgaon specializing in different domains. In September 2022, he organized Gurgaon’s first Free Flat Foot Camp, where he offered free consultations to several patients and their families. Moreover, Dr. Chawla keeps sharing valuable insights, recommendations, and exercises on social media to educate people about handling foot and ankle issues.

Dr. Chawla believes that ignoring injuries and complications in the foot and ankle region can give rise to conditions that could have easily been avoided. He says, “Many individuals tend to sleep over such musculoskeletal issues until the symptoms become unbearable. It is always advisable to seek medical help to rule out undesirable possibilities and kickstart the treatment procedures instead of delaying matters. At the end of the day, it is all about standing on your own feet!”