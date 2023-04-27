Curtis Harrison, leader in AI-driven digital marketing at this year's APAC Awards

AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis Harrison, the founder and CEO of Real Social, has been recognised as a leader in AI-driven digital marketing at this year's APAC Awards. Real Social, an online digital agency based in Australia, has been named the Best Social Media Marketing Company at the Australian Enterprise Awards 2023 for its innovative use of AI technology in its marketing solutions.

According to an IDC report, worldwide spending in the artificial intelligence market is on its way to breaching the $500 billion mark in 2023. As a pioneer in AI-driven digital marketing, Curtis Harrison has established himself and Real Social as leaders in this rapidly evolving industry.

Real Social's approach to social media marketing is centred on establishing genuine connections between brands and their customers through two-way dialogue. This strategy, driven by AI technology, has produced outstanding results for its clients, including improved engagement, brand awareness, and sales.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the Best Social Media Marketing Company at the APAC Awards 2023," said Harrison. "Our commitment to learning about the newest trends and strategies in social media marketing, as well as our innovative use of AI technology, has set us apart from others in the field."

Real Social's success is a testament to its dedication to its clients and staying at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of social media marketing. With its innovative use of AI technology, Real Social is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.