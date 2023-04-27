Read more about GBI Investigating Shooting in Thomson

Submit Release
McDuffie County, GA (April 26, 2023) – The GBI is conducting an aggravated assault investigation in Thomson, GA.  On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 3:24 p.m., the Thomson Police Department responded to the parking lot of KJ’s Market IGA on West Hill Street in reference to a shooting incident. Officers learned that two men had been arguing in the parking lot when both men began shooting at each other. One man was shot during the altercation, drove himself to Piedmont-McDuffie Hospital and was eventually taken to an Augusta hospital for further treatment.  Police are searching for the second man.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.  Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

