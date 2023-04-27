Main, NEWS Posted on Apr 26, 2023 in Featured

For Immediate Release

April 25, 2023

DHS EXTENDS PRESCHOOL OPEN DOORS DEADLINE TO APRIL 28

HONOLULU, HI – The Department of Human Services (DHS) is helping families better afford preschool for the 2023-2024 school year. The Preschool Open Doors program opened an application period from January 4, 2023 to March 31, 2023. DHS is extending the application deadline to April 28, 2023 because more funds are available to help more families.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year (born between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019). If awarded a subsidy, families may apply to any of the 405 state-licensed preschools. DHS also gives priority to underserved or at-risk children.

Preschool Open Doors (POD), which currently serves more than 800 children statewide, provides subsidies to eligible families to help pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with the opportunity to send their children to preschool. Preschool and other early learning opportunities help children gain essential skills, prepare for school and chart a course for lifelong success.

Interested families should request an application as soon as possible from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them. Applications must be received by April 28, 2023 to be considered during the July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024 program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services