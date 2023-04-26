Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,780 in the last 365 days.

Reliable, Downloadable and Timely — Data for the Taking

Texas Capitol

TEXAS, April 26 - Diving into government expenditures and revenue can be a challenge. But the Comptroller’s office not only makes the data readily available – we help taxpayers make sense of it all. Local governments also are meeting the challenge by expanding public information access and getting recognized for it.

These important topics are covered in the April issue of Fiscal Notes.

From comprehensive reports and interactive tools to visualizations and downloadable datasets, the Comptroller’s website offers many ways to see tax dollars at work.

The Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program also is shedding light on local government entities for their transparency programs and initiatives. To date, more than 200 cities, counties, school districts, community colleges and special purpose districts have been recognized.

You just read:

Reliable, Downloadable and Timely — Data for the Taking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more