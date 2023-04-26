Reliable, Downloadable and Timely — Data for the Taking

TEXAS, April 26 - Diving into government expenditures and revenue can be a challenge. But the Comptroller’s office not only makes the data readily available – we help taxpayers make sense of it all. Local governments also are meeting the challenge by expanding public information access and getting recognized for it.

These important topics are covered in the April issue of Fiscal Notes.

From comprehensive reports and interactive tools to visualizations and downloadable datasets, the Comptroller’s website offers many ways to see tax dollars at work.

The Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program also is shedding light on local government entities for their transparency programs and initiatives. To date, more than 200 cities, counties, school districts, community colleges and special purpose districts have been recognized.