x-RD Launches Sovereign Secure DevSecOps Environment
x-RD Pty Ltd launches SecD3v, a first of its kind Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that includes GitLab software.
I am delighted to announce that in cooperation with GitLab Inc, Australian businesses now have access to secure technologies and environments, focusing on delivering software and services at speed.”CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today x-RD Pty Ltd, an Australian technology and artificial intelligence company launched SecD3v, a first of its kind Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that includes GitLab software. SecD3v provides customers with a sovereign, IRAP protected all-in-one secure DevSecOps platform for software developers, DevOps teams, data scientists and data professionals.
Grant Worner – x-RD’s CEO:
"Having access to a secure DevSecOps platform within an hour and on demand is a significant disruption to the traditionally difficult, timely, costly and resource intensive approach of building and maintaining secure technologies and environments.”
Dirk de Vos – GitLab’s Director Channels APAC:
“We are thrilled to be chosen as the DevSecOps platform by x-RD and be part of their go-to-market strategy. x-RD are the first partner to build out an IRAP assessed DevSecOps offering in Australia that meets the stringent requirements of the most sensitive areas of government. x-RD has identified security as one of the most important aspects of its SecD3v as-a-service offering and understands that application security isn’t simply a final check as an add-on but incorporated in every step of application development”
For more information on SecD3v, visit secd3v.com.au.
About x-RD
x-RD’s people are experts in their field, combining experience from security focused Australian government agencies, defence, industry, and academia. x-RD specialise in building products and delivering services in the areas of Secure Cloud Environments and Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Secure Software Development, and Cyber Security.
About GitLab
GitLab is the most comprehensive, scalable enterprise DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organisations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
IRAP Assessment - SecD3v was IRAP assessed against PROTECTED controls. The Information Security Registered Assessors Program is a framework for assessing the implementation and effectiveness of an organisation’s security controls against the Australian government’s security requirements, as outlined in the Information Manual and Protective Security Policy Framework. IRAP was created by the Australian Cyber Security Centre which is a part of the Australian Signals Directorate.
DevSecOps - DevSecOps weaves application security practices into every stage of software development right through deployment with the use of tools and methods to protect and monitor live applications.
