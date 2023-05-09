Flagship Relax In Comfort Tampa Bay store launches Tempur-Pedic Gallery
As the first locally owned Tempur-Pedic retail partner in 1999 now re-launching with the newest line of Tempur-Pedic mattresses and Ergo smart power beds.
My team engages each customer with a truly personalized in-store experience to find their best sleep solution – the average sales robot simply does not have the background or knowledge that we do”TAMPA, FL, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relax in Comfort is proud to re-launch the all-new 2024 Tempur-Pedic® line of pressure relieving and cooling mattresses to the Tampa Bay marketplace! Relax in Comfort was the first independent retail partner for Tempur-Pedic® in the State of Florida – introducing the “Classic” model mattress back in 1999 and is now the preeminent source in Tampa Bay for the entire Tempur-Pedic collection of mattresses and smart beds.
Thirty years ago, Tempur-Pedic transformed the mattress category, introducing a new kind of sleep that was deeply refreshing and truly transformative. The architect of that vision was Robert "Bobby" Trussell, Tempur-Pedic company founder and first CEO.
However, the first Tempur-Pedic mattress was introduced by Fagerdala World Foams, a Swedish company who produced specialized mattress for clinical patients with severe third-degree burns. The specialized TEMPUR® material was effective to facilitate healing due to the pressure relieving qualities of the foam.
In 1992, Trussell had the vision to bring TEMPUR material to sleepers in the U.S. for the first time. The company started with just two products – a 3-inch topper and the iconic "Swedish neck pillow". In that first year, just 70 toppers were sold. Today, the company is one of the largest bedding providers in the world
That was just the beginning. In the late 1990’s, Tempur-Pedic was first introduced to the American market primarily by infomercials with DTC (Direct to Consumer) sales. The original founder of Tempur-Pedic bought the marketing rights for North America for a reported $50,000. The next phase was to sell through Brookstone and with over 300 locations in prime mall locations across America, Tempur-Pedic was quickly launched into a household name. Today, Tempur-Pedic has many millions of satisfied owners in over 70 countries.
Still a trade secret, TEMPUR material is made only in company-owned manufacturing plants using Tempur-Pedic's proprietary formula and manufacturing process. The brand's rigorous quality assurance measures ensure delivery of a consistent product, day after day, to consumers all over the world.
"From day one, we were focused on the delivery of exceptional sleep," Trussell said. "That mindset is instilled within this company, and I see it in every Tempur-Pedic bed. While the look of the beds has changed over the years, it's the TEMPUR material that always delivers."
Relax in Comfort is the oldest & most awarded back care & sleep store in America founded in 1967 and now a 3rd generation family-owned business. Shish Uppal, owner & operator of the Tampa Flagship location stated “Tempur-Pedic provides today’s consumer a myriad of choices and a feel to fit the comfort level of any human”, Uppal continued, “While our number beds provide for real time manual comfort adjustments, the Tempur-Pedic mattresses operate much like an automatic transmission in your car– automatically adjusting and contouring to your bodies curves without any conscious comfort adjustments required.”
The Tempur-Pedic brand stands alone as the quintessential leader in high quality pressure-relieving mattresses which are now available in a hybrid model which provides additional mobility while in the mattress. “However, my favorite new technology is the Luxe Breeze mattress- offering 10 degrees of additional cooling during the night, and cooler sleep has been associated with deeper, more restorative sleep.” Uppal quipped.
The Tempur-Pedic gallery at the Westshore Plaza Mall is part of the new expanded Relax in Comfort showroom and will be part of wellness products including the X-Chair, Furniture For Life luxury massage chairs and Personal Comfort number beds. When asked what makes his Tampa flagship location the BEST source to purchase a Tempur-Pedic bed, Uppal concluded “Unlike the average retail location that simply answers questions and shows features, I have trained my team to engage each customer with a truly personalized in-store experience to find their best sleep solution – the average sales robot simply does not have the background or knowledge that we do”. Private demonstration appointments are suggested however walk ins are welcome during regular business hours.
About Relax in Comfort:
Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family-owned and operated and has grown into an awarded and trusted source for the very best in wellness beds, massage chairs and accessories. We are dedicated to offering the very best in sleep systems, luxury massage chairs, X-Chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.
About Tempur-Sealy International, Inc:
Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world's largest bedding provider. Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands, including TEMPUR®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Sealy Posturepedic® and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. is in Lexington, KY.F
Tempur-Pedic family enjoying their bed.