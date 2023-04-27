SANYO DENKI AMERICA (BOOTH #3545) TO EXHIBIT AT AUTOMATE 2023, MAY 22–25 IN DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA

SANYO DENKI Offers Motion Control, Cooling, and Backup Power

SANYO DENKI AMERICA to showcase automation technology at the largest automation show in North America.

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SANYO DENKI AMERICA, INC. will be joining more than 600 game-changing exhibitors at the Automate show, May 22–25 in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

SANYO DENKI is excited to showcase its latest lineup of advanced automation solutions at AUTOMATE 2023. As a leading manufacturer of high-quality, high-precision motion control systems, SANYO DENKI is committed to providing its customers with innovative, reliable products that meet their unique automation needs.

At AUTOMATE 2023, SANYO DENKI will be presenting its new line of AC servo motors and drivers, SANMOTION G, which offers high-speed and high-precision control of equipment and energy efficiency. These cutting-edge products are designed to meet the demanding requirements of a wide range of industrial applications, including robotics, factory automation, and semiconductor manufacturing.

In addition to its AC servo products, SANYO DENKI will also be showcasing its comprehensive range of motion control solutions, including stepper motors, linear actuators, cooling fans, and UPS products. With its deep expertise in precision engineering and advanced technology, SANYO DENKI is well-positioned to help its customers achieve their automation goals and drive greater efficiency and productivity in their operations.

ABOUT AUTOMATE

Automate is a trade show and conference produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). It is proud to be the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision, motion control and other automation technologies in North America. www.automateshow.com