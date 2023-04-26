Submit Release
Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT board of directors has authorized a second quarter 2023 dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable on June 23, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

