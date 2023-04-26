Submit Release
CBSA issues a temporary halt on removals to Sudan

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued a temporary halt on removals to Sudan. This measure is being taken in recognition of the increasing violence, armed conflict, civil unrest and the volatile security situation.

The temporary halt, known as an Administrative Deferral of Removals (ADR), is imposed on countries that are considered unsafe due to conditions such as environmental disaster or violence.

The ADR does not apply to individuals who are inadmissible on grounds of criminality, serious criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime, or security.

Quick Facts:

  • The CBSA has a legal obligation to remove inadmissible people as soon as possible. Everyone ordered removed from Canada is entitled to due process before the law. Once individuals have exhausted all legal avenues of appeal, they are expected to leave Canada or be removed.
  • There are currently 13 ADRs in place for countries around the world. This list is available on the CBSA website: Arrests, detentions and removals - Removal from Canada.
  • The CBSA's decision to impose an ADR follows a thorough review of in-country conditions. Once the situation in Sudan stabilizes, the ADR will be lifted and the CBSA will resume all removals.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

