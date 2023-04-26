Warehousing Software Developer Datex Adds Microsoft Veteran as CPO

Datex Welcomes Sandeep Kesiraju as Chief Product Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datex, a leading warehouse management system (WMS) software developer, has appointed Sandeep Kesiraju as its new Chief Product Officer. Kesiraju brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as Principal SRE Manager (SRE Director) for Microsoft and Director of Software Engineering for Oracle.

Datex leverages Microsoft software solutions as the foundation for its proprietary WMS software, making it crucial to find a WMS software product specialist aligned with Microsoft. "Datex has been developing revolutionary new products that will become the talk of the 3PL WMS industry," said CEO Michael Armanious. "In looking at the rapid pace of our company's organic growth, paired with the advancement of our new products, we decided that Sandeep Kesiraju was the ideal professional to fill the role of Chief Product Officer."

Kesiraju has a proven track record of diagnosing business problems and translating them into technology-based solutions. He received multiple awards and honors from Microsoft, including the Microsoft CPE Award and Circle of Excellence honor, as well as two Great People Great Performance awards.

"I'm thrilled to join Datex and be a part of such an innovative team," said Kesiraju. "I look forward to working closely with the company's talented developers to create new and exciting WMS solutions for our customers."

About Datex

Datex has been in business for over 45 years, providing cutting-edge technology solutions for 3PL and supply chain operations, including warehouse management software, mobile computers, and printers, as well as EDI and integration services. The company is renowned for its exceptional client care and specializes in white-glove level concierge services. For more information on Datex software, hardware, and managed services, please visit the Datex website http://www.datexcorp.com.

