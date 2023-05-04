RPI Construction Equipment Recognized as Top Drilling Rig Blog by FeedSpot.com
RPI Equipment's Comprehensive Guide to Deep Foundation Drilling: Expert Tips for Purchasing, Inspecting, and Selecting the Right Drill RigMOUNT EPHRAIM, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RPI Equipment, a family-owned and operated heavy equipment vendor with over fifty years of experience, has released a comprehensive guide to deep foundation drilling. This guide offers drilling contractors essential tips and insights for purchasing, inspecting, and selecting the right drill rig for their projects.
Deep foundation drilling is a complex process that involves creating deep bores in the earth to accommodate significant loads. From harsh soil conditions to sites with clearance restrictions or proximity to existing structures that can be damaged during the drilling process, there are numerous challenges that drilling rig operators face during every phase of a drilling project.
To help drilling contractors navigate these challenges, RPI Equipment's guide offers in-depth knowledge of the fundamentals of foundation drilling. It covers different types of drilling methods, including Kelly drilling, Continuous Flight Auger (CFA) drilling, and Displacement drilling. The guide explains how drilling contractors can tailor their equipment to every project's unique geotechnical conditions and avoid damage to equipment, harm to crews, and costly downtime.
The guide also provides tips for inspecting a drilling rig before purchasing, emphasizing the importance of finding a qualified inspector to ensure equipment is in top operating shape. Inspectors will understand each component and have a specialized checklist tailored to that specific machinery. The guide covers inspection of the brakes, fluid levels, kelly bars, hydraulic systems, and proper lubrication and greasing of deep foundation drill rigs.
Selecting the right drilling rig is crucial for project success, and the guide helps operators understand the pros and cons of different drilling rigs. It encourages operators to consider unique site conditions and soil conditions to determine the right piece of machinery to add to an existing fleet. The guide also provides general cost guidelines for purchasing a drilling rig and explores alternatives such as drill rig rental solutions and financing options.
For contractors looking to expand their drill rig fleet, the guide explores purchasing a used drilling rig from a trusted local vendor. This affordable solution enables operators to purchase well-maintained equipment for considerably less than a new drill rig, avoiding depreciation and accessing advanced technology.
RPI Equipment has a large fleet of CZM drilling rigs available for rent or purchase, including the equipment listed below:
https://rpiequipment.com/equipment/czm-drilling-rigs/
CZM EK65SM Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Drilled Shaft, and Short Mast capabilities with drilling depths of 41′ diameters of 20 “-70.”
CZM EK65HP Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Long Mast, and Short Mast performance with drilling depths of 80′ and diameters of 20 “-63.”
CZM LR65 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Standard Mast, Long Mast, and Long Reach drilling solutions with drilling depths of 100′ and diameters of 20″ -108.”
CZM LR75 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Standard Mast, Long Mast, Long Reach capabilities with depths of 100′ and diameters of 20" -132.”
CZM EK90 Drilling Rig: Micropiling, Jet Grouting, Segmented Flight Auger, CFA, and Tieback performance with drilling depths of 60″ and diameters of 6″ -24.”
CZM EK125SM: Kelly Bar and Drilled Shaft performance with drilling depths of 150′ and diameters of 20-96."
CZM EK125 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar and Drilled Shaft performance with drilling depths of 150′ and diameters of 20″ -96.”
CZM LR125 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Drilled Shaft, and Long reach capabilities with drilling depths of 80′ and drilling diameters of 20″ -120.”
CZM EK160SM Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Drilled Shaft, and Ultra Short Mast functionality with drilling depths of 60′ and diameters of 20″ -120.”
CZM EK160 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar and Drilled Shaft options with depths reaching 140′ and diameters of 20″ -120.”
CZM LR160 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Drilled Shaft, and Long Reach capabilities with drilling depths of 80′ and diameters of 20″ -144.”
CZM EK160LS Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Continuous Flight Auger, and Displacement Pile functions and drilling depths of 175′ with diameters of 20″ -96.”
CZM EK200 Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, Standard Mast, Short Mast, and Bottom Drive Continuous Flight Auger capabilities and drilling depths of 200′ with diameters of 20″ -132.”
CZM EK240 Drilling Rig: Standard Mast, Mid Mast, Short Mast, and Bottom Drive Continuous Flight Auger performance with drilling depths of 260′ and diameters of 20″ -156.”
CZM EK240LS Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, CFA, Displacement Pile, Cased CFA, and Soil Mining capabilities and drilling depths of 175′ and diameters of 20″ -144.”
CZM EK250 Drilling Rig: Kelly bar, Drilled Shaft, CFA, and drilling depths of 200′ and diameters of 20″ -156.”
CZM EK260LS Drilling Rig: Kelly Bar, CFA, Displacement Pile, Cased CFA, and Soil Mixing functionality with drilling depths of 250′ and diameters of 20″ -144.”
CZM EK300 Drilling Rig: Displacement Pile, CFA, Kelly Bar, Drilled Shaft, and Short Mast capabilities with drilling depths of 246′ and diameters of 20″ -181.”
CZM EK300LS Drilling Rig: Full Cable Crowd, Kelly Bar, Drilled Shaft, CFA, Displacement Pile, Cased CFA, and Soil Mixing performance with drilling depths of 160′ and diameters of 20″ -144.”
This guide could also be helpful to drilling contractors who use other drilling rig manufacturers such as Bauer, Soilmec, Casagrande, Watson, REV Drill, and Bay Shore LoDril. https://rpiequipment.com/buyers-guides/drilling-rig-buyers-guide/
RPI Equipment has recently been recognized as one of the top Drilling Rig blogs by FeedSpot.com, and their reputation for expert knowledge in the drill rig industry is undeniable. The company remains dedicated to transparent communication, competitive pricing, and providing the highest level of customer service.
For more information about RPI Equipment's comprehensive guide to deep foundation drilling, please visit their website at https://www.rpiequipment.com/.
