Manchin Co-Sponsors Resolution to End Solar Tariff Waivers, Onshore Energy Supply Chains

April 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, co-sponsored Senator Rick Scott’s (R-FL) S.J.Res.15, a joint resolution disapproving of the Administration’s attempts to pause tariffs on solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries.

“The United States relies on foreign nations, like China, for far too many of our energy needs, and failing to enforce our existing trade laws undermines the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to onshore our energy supply chains, including solar. I cannot fathom why the Administration and Congress would consider extending that reliance any longer and am proud to join this CRA to rescind the rule,” said Chairman Manchin.

