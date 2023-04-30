Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces Content for Oakland Hair Transplant Services including FUE and FUT Transplant
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is announcing new content for folks in Oakland struggling with hair loss.
We are proud to say the ARTAS hair transplant robot is available to anyone living in the Bay Area; this includes Oakland.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class San Francisco Bay Area hair loss clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce newly updated content focused on hair transplantation (both FUE and FUT) for Oakland residents. Easy driving instructions indicate a short jump across the San Mateo bridge can start the process to mitigate hair loss.
"We are proud to say the ARTAS hair transplant robot is available to anyone living in the Bay Area; this includes Oakland," says Dr. Miguel Canales, Silicon Valley Hair Institute founder. "Our mission is to bring every patient the best hair restoration experience. That includes a comprehensive hair loss evaluation, including whether FUE or FUT will be the best option for a man or woman losing their hair."
The public can review the new content for an Oakland hair transplant at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/directions-from-oakland-hair-transplant/. Silicon Valley Hair Institute serves the Bay Area with hair loss solutions. Treatments can include non-surgical procedures such as hair loss protocols, light therapy, and micropigmentation. Surgical procedures include both FUE and FUT options.
Dr. Miguel Canales, a leader in hair restoration technology, uses a depth of skill and experience in combination with the ARTAS surgical robot (See https://www.venusconcept.com/en-gl/artas-ix.htm). The robot helps Dr. Canales pre-plan a surgical procedure via precise mapping, follicular unit extraction, and transplantation movements. Interested persons can review the FUE page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/. Dr. Canales provides various hair restoration treatments such as beard, eyebrow, and pubic hair transplant surgery. The clinic serves the entire Bay Area, including; Oakland, Berkeley, San Mateo, Atherton, Palo Alto, and Santa Clara. Individuals can reach out for a private consultation at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/contact-us/.
THE BEST OAKLAND HAIR TRANSPLANT EXPERIENCE IS ONLY A HOP OVER THE SAN MATEO BRIDGE
Here is the background on this release. If Oakland residents are ready to speak to a professional about hair loss solutions, finding the right clinic in town could be challenging. One may expect to locate the best Oakland hair transplant clinic using state-of-the-art practices. A hair loss clinic in Foster City is home to the ARTAS surgical robot, an innovative hair transplantation device. The robot's precise movements, in combination with an expert hair loss surgeon, could lead to the best hair restoration result. Oakland residents experiencing thinning hair can find a leading-edge hair loss clinic just a hop over the San Mateo bridge in Foster City.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales's leadership, is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City and beyond).
