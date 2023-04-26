Submit Release
Carper Defends Biden Administration’s Clean Air Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to oppose a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to disapprove of a new rule by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from heavy-duty vehicles starting in model year 2027.

In December 2022, Carper joined EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, along with clean air and labor leaders, to announce the new standards.

“As many of us know, the transportation sector is one of our nation's largest sources of nitrogen oxides, also known as NOx emissions. Heavy-duty vehicles, such as our school buses and long-haul trucks, make up a third of mobile source NOx emissions,” said Senator Carper. “Nitrogen oxide pollution is one of the main contributors to ozone pollution, or smog, and also contributes to soot pollution. These harmful air pollutants are linked to increased risks of asthma attacks, respiratory disease, and, sadly, in some cases, premature death.”

He continued, “The Heavy-Duty NOx Vehicle Rule protects public health and benefits our economy. That’s a good combination ... Walking away from all the benefits generated by this rule doesn’t make sense.”

If enacted, the CRA would negate the cumulative $200 billion in net benefits that the rule would generate between 2027 and 2045. According to EPA estimates, that includes the following annual benefits:

  • Up to 2,900 fewer premature deaths
  • 6,700 fewer hospital admissions and emergency department visits
  • 18,000 fewer cases of asthma onset in children
  • 78,000 fewer lost days of work
  • 1.1 million fewer lost school days

