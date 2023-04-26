New Federal Electoral Map for Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map.

Established in November 2021, this independent commissio n worked to set boundaries so that each electoral district contains roughly the same number of people while also taking into account communities of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size in sparsely populated regions. As well, it proposed names for each electoral district, as required by the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, R.S.C., 1985, c. E-3.

After considering the views of the public and objections by members of the House of Commons, the Commission submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House. The report was tabled in the House today.

"The members of the Commission were honoured to participate in the important redistribution process for Nova Scotia. We wish to thank those who took the time to submit representations in writing and at the public hearings. The Commission's decision-making process was improved by the quality of the representations received, and we are confident that the boundaries set out in our Final Report provide for the effective representation of Nova Scotians," said the Honourable Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois, Chair of the Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer will use this report when drafting the representation order, which is expected to become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used at the first general election called at least seven months after that date.

For information on the redistribution process or to consult the final report, visit redistribution2022.ca.

