Connect with us at SelectUSA 2023

The strength of Wisconsin’s biohealth sector will be spotlighted in a panel discussion featuring leaders from top state companies in the industry on Monday, May 1, at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland.

All conference participants are urged to attend the discussion, which will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. EDT in the Annapolis 3-4 meeting room at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Register here.

The panel will include:

Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO

Dale Tasharski, deputy director general, U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service

Andrew Tantillo, director of life sciences government affairs and policy for the Americas, MilliporeSigma

Rebecca Selzer, senior vice president of research and development, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Jessica Martin Eckerly, CEO and founder, ForwardBIOLABS

Wisconsin is a global power in biohealth. Its strong, highly educated workforce and low cost of living—along with an internationally recognized research infrastructure—make it a desirable location.

For example, the University of Wisconsin-Madison—just one of the state’s research engines—invests more than $1.3 billion annually in research and development.

These attributes, and more, have led Wisconsin to become a leader in the field as companies, products, and experts tackle some of society’s most challenging health and sustainability issues.

The sector has become a magnet for foreign direct investment and acquisitions by multinational corporations, producing more than 51,000 jobs and 2,000 biohealth establishments (including 250 medical device manufacturers) in Wisconsin.

“The state’s long history of innovation continues to fuel new solutions to challenges facing people, companies, nations, and our very planet, with some of the most respected companies in the world drawing upon Wisconsin’s plentiful natural resources, its renowned research capabilities, and the can-do spirit of its citizens to grow and succeed,” Hughes said.

The May 1-4 summit, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the nation’s highest-profile event promoting foreign direct investment.

WEDC officials will be on hand at booth 607 to discuss Wisconsin’s economic and workforce development efforts and the many promising opportunities in a variety of other key industries.

Attend the panel discussion and stop by our booth to find out more about how Wisconsin is looking forward as it transforms ideas and investment into success.