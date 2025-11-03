Japan Delegation’s Visit to Wisconsin Will Explore Strength in Biohealth Innovation

Visit includes startup pitch session and networking reception

MADISON, WI. NOV. 3, 2025 – A high-level Japanese delegation focused on biohealth will visit Madison and Milwaukee from November 5 to 7, strengthening ties between Japanese and U.S. leaders in the rapidly advancing field of biohealth. The delegation is comprised of 23 delegates from 19 Japanese companies representing trading companies, banking institutions, research and development organizations, medical device manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and health care-related startups.

The delegation, organized by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Japan America Society of Wisconsin (JASWI) will feature visits to key sites in the state’s biohealth ecosystem.

The U.S. biohealth market is expected to grow to $2 trillion by 2034, about three times the current size, expanding to a diverse range of industries such as medical equipment, health care, agriculture and food, environment and energy, chemicals, and IT and data.

The Japanese delegation’s visit comes as Wisconsin continues to gain traction as a national and global biotech hub.

In 2023, Wisconsin was selected as a “Regional Technology and Innovation Hub” by the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA), leveraging approximately $49 million in federal funding to advance industry-academia-government collaboration centered on the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub. With the University of Wisconsin, GE HealthCare, Exact Sciences, and others at its core, next-generation medicine and life sciences research are accelerating. In addition, the presence of Japanese companies is increasing, such as Fujifilm’s large-scale investment in cell therapy production bases.

This mission will allow the delegates to experience Wisconsin’s strengths firsthand. A business matching and networking program with local universities, research institutes, and startup companies has also been arranged. This will be a valuable opportunity to deepen the understanding of the U.S. bio market and explore future collaborations and advancements.

To gain insight into the regions strength in the biohealth industry, the delegation will visit

Exact Sciences, Promega, GE HealthCare, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

JETRO is looking to continue their relationship with the State of Wisconsin to build on the growing momentum between the region and Japan in the biohealth industry.

JETRO, together with Madison-based accelerator gener8tor, will also host a pitch and networking reception on Thursday, November 6, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. For more details and registration, please visit their website.