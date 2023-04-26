2026 Special Olympics USA Games "Circle of Inclusion" Logo Revealed

Jersey Mike's Subs and UnitedHealthcare named co-presenting partners at Mall of America unveiling celebration

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minnesota's 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Local Organizing Committee (LOC) set the stage with the official unveiling of its logo at a celebratory ceremony held at Mall of America, Bloomington, Minn. Amid an impressive gathering of dignitaries, local celebrities, team mascots and fanfare, Special Olympics athletes shared the story behind the creation of the "circle of inclusion" logo, designed by award-winning creative agency Droga5 , part of Accenture Song, in close collaboration with an Athlete Advisory Council.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games logo is a vibrant celebration of inclusivity, togetherness and the essence of Minnesota. The upper portion of the design represents the spirit of the USA Games, while the lower half celebrates the richness of Minnesota—all centered around the unifying Special Olympics symbol. Individual illustrations work in harmony, symbolizing the partnership between the organization and its host state.

"The logo is bursting with color and energy and truly represents the joy our athletes feel about competing in Special Olympics and the pride they have that they're coming to our beautiful state," said Christy Sovereign, CEO, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. "We'll have lots of exciting things to share as planning heats up for the Games, and we think this symbol of the Games here in Minnesota sets the tone perfectly."

Droga5 started its design process with inputs from more than 30 Special Olympics Minnesota athletes and coaches, some in the form of the written word and some in the form of drawn logo mock-ups. The design team then worked with an Athlete Advisory Council, comprised of Minnesota athletes, to identify 12 distinct elements associated with Special Olympics and the state of Minnesota. Those elements, which are all incorporated in the final logo design, are: "Inclusive, Inspiring, Bravery, Respect, Joy, Community, Welcoming, Bridges, Trees, Lakes, Stars and Torch."

"I know how important it is to show the world the hard work, dedication, and ability needed to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games," said David Booth, Special Olympics athlete and Board Member of Special Olympics Minnesota and the LOC. "It's a serious competition, but the most rewarding part is not about winning awards, it's about the joy and excitement that comes with the inclusion and sense of community at the heart of Special Olympics. And that's what I see in the logo."

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will take place June 20-26, 2026 in venues at the University of Minnesota and other premier locations across the Twin Cities. The Games will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 4,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 19 Olympic-type team and individual sports.

"Working with an organization that is at the forefront of inclusion was a huge honor and privilege," said Nate Scott, executive design director, Droga5. "With the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games logo, we wanted to ensure the spirit of inclusivity and the state of Minnesota were represented. It was also important for us to make sure the voice of the athletes, who were a big inspiration behind the logo's development, rang true."

In addition to the logo revealed today, the LOC also announced Jersey Mike's and UnitedHealthcare as valued co-presenting partners for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

SOURCE Special Olympics USA Games 2026