The First Bancshares, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter ended March 31, 2023; Increases Quarterly Dividend 5%

The First Bancshares, Inc. ("FBMS" or "the Company") FBMS, holding company for The First Bank, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights:

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company closed its acquisition of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., parent company of Heritage Southeast Bank ("Heritage Bank") based in Jonesboro, Georgia. Heritage Bank increased the Company's presence in Southern Georgia as well as provided entry into the fast growing markets of Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia and Jacksonville, Florida. Heritage Bank added approximately $1.6 billion of assets and twenty four locations.

During the quarter, the Company completed the systems conversion related to the acquisition of Heritage Bank.

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing no change when compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Several one-time items primarily related to the merger are detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables located in the appendix of this release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $9.9 million, or 57.8% to $27.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total loans, excluding Heritage Bank acquired loans, increased 1.0% for the quarter representing net growth of $36.7 million, or 4.0% on an annualized basis, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest margin increased 32 bps to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from 3.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Recorded initial purchase accounting adjustments related to the Heritage Bank merger including goodwill of $91.4 million, core deposit intangible of $43.7 million and Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") day one provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $10.7 million. Merger related expenses were recorded in the amount of $3.8 million.

M. Ray "Hoppy" Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our company produced another strong quarter as we enjoy significantly increased operating earnings associated with our two recent acquisitions and the remix of our earning assets away from the bond portfolio into new loans.

"An 18 basis point improvement in our core net interest margin, the realization of additional cost saves associated with the Beach transaction and the closing of the Heritage transaction combined to produce an annualized ROAA of 1.36%, an annualized ROTCE of 20.13% on an efficiency ratio of 53% during the first quarter, giving us an outstanding start for the year.

"Our company continues to operate with a relatively low loan to deposit ratio of 73%, ample liquidity, a well-diversified granular deposit base and a strong capital position. Even with the volatility within the industry and the uncertainty of the economic cycle, we remain optimistic about the tailwinds we enjoy from our recent expansion in terms of operating returns and the new markets we added for additional growth."

Quarterly Earnings

Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing no change when compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $9.9 million, or 57.8%, to $27.1 million for quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net earnings available to common shareholders resulted in part from the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $11.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The $11.0 million provision in respect of the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included $10.7 million for the CECL day 1 provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments attributable to the acquired Heritage Bank loans.

Earnings Per Share

For the first quarter of 2023, fully diluted earnings per share were $0.52, compared to $0.67 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.81 for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in fully-diluted earnings per share when compared to the previous quarter was primarily attributable to expenses associated with the acquisitions as well as the additional shares issued for the acquisition of Heritage Bank.

Fully diluted earnings per share, operating (non-GAAP) were $0.86 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.72 for the first quarter of 2022.

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company issued 6,920,422 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Heritage Bank. Effective August 1, 2022, the Company issued 3,498,936 shares of its common stock in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition of Beach Bancorp, Inc. ("Beach Bank").

Balance Sheet

Consolidated assets increased $1.556 billion to $8.017 billion at March 31, 2023 from $6.462 billion at December 31, 2022. The acquired Heritage Bank assets totaled $1.657 billion.

Total loans were $4.970 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $3.774 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $2.970 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $1.196 billion, or 31.7%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $2.000 billion, or 67.3%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During January 2023, loans totaling $1.159 billion, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were recorded from the Heritage Bank acquisition. During August 2022, loans totaling $486.5 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments were recorded from the Beach Bank acquisition.

Excluding the acquired Heritage Bank loans, total loans increased $36.7 million, or 1.0% as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, or 4.0% on an annualized basis.

Excluding the acquired Heritage Bank loans and Beach Bank loans, total loans increased $354.2 million, or 11.9% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $6.668 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $5.494 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $5.438 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $1.174 billion, or 21.4%, for the sequential quarter comparison, and an increase of $1.230 million, or 22.6%, for the prior year quarterly comparison. During January 2023, deposits totaling $1.392 billion, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were acquired in the Heritage Bank acquisition. During August 2022, deposits totaling $490.6 million, net of purchase accounting adjustments, were acquired in the Beach Bank acquisition.

Excluding the deposits acquired of Heritage Bank, deposits decreased $218.8 million, or 3.2% for the prior quarter comparison. Brokered certificate of deposits in the amount of $77.4 million matured during the quarter. Additionally public fund deposits increased $121.9 million during the quarter resulting in approximately $260 million in total deposit runoff during the quarter.

Book value per share increased to $28.58 at March 31, 2023 from $26.92 at December 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased to $17.49 at March 31, 2023 from $17.97 at December 31, 2022. This decrease was the result of increased common shares outstanding, increased goodwill and other intangibles which was partially offset by the change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as well as earnings net of dividends for the quarter. The balance in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) improved $18.2 million to $130.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $149.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $22.5 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $4.7 million compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $5.1 million compared to $27.6 million at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets related to the acquisition of Heritage Bank totaled $3.8 million.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $17.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million as compared to December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $7.4 million as compared to March 31, 2022. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, one large relationship with a balance of $10.2 million was upgraded to accrual status.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans was 1.06% at March 31, 2023, 1.03% at December 31, 2022 and 1.06% at March 31, 2022. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.004% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and (0.12%) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 vs Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 remained flat when compared to $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $9.9 million, or 57.8%, to $27.1 million for quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $17.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net earnings available to common shareholders resulted in part from the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $64.9 million as compared to $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $17.0 million. The increase was largely due to the acquisition of Heritage Bank.

First quarter 2023 net interest margin of 3.63% included 21 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.31% for the fourth quarter in 2022, which included 9 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments.

Investment securities totaled $1.962 billion, or 24.5% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.983 billion, or 30.7% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The average balance of investment securities decreased $51.7 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The average yield on investment securities increased 3 basis points to 2.31% from 2.28% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $137.6 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $161.2 million at December 31, 2022.

The average yield on all earning assets increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 4.00% to 4.49%. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 25 basis points from 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 1.24% for the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of all deposits averaged 72 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits.

Non-interest income increased $4.5 million from $8.1 million to $12.6 million in the sequential-quarter comparison, attributable to increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $1.4 million and interchange fee income of $1.4 million.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $45.7 million compared to $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $10.6 million, largely attributed to the increase in acquisition charges of $2.6 million as well as expenses related to the operations of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank of $7.9 million.

First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $16.3 million compared to $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.6 million or 3.3%.

Excluding one-time items detailed in the tables included with this press release, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating (non-GAAP) increased $12.1 million, or 81.0%, to $27.1 million for quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $64.9 million, an increase of $26.3 million or 68.0% when compared to the first quarter of 2022. FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) totaled $65.9 million and $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Purchase accounting adjustments increased $2.7 million for the first quarter comparisons. The increase was largely due to increased interest rates as well as the acquisitions of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank.

First quarter of 2023 net interest margin was 3.63% which included 21 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 2.67% for the same quarter in 2022, which included 6 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding the purchase accounting adjustments, the core net interest margin (non-GAAP) increased 74 basis point in prior year quarterly comparison primarily due to an increase in average loans as well as interest rate increases.

Non-interest income increased $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was attributable to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and interchange fee income of $2.9 million and partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in mortgage income.

First quarter 2023 non-interest expense was $45.7 million, an increase of $17.1 million, or 59.7% as compared to the first quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, charges related to the ongoing operations of Beach Bank and Heritage Bank totaled $12.7 million.

Investment securities totaled $1.962 billion, or 24.5% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.986 billion, or 32.1% of total assets at March 31, 2022. For the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, the average balance of investment securities increased $131.0 million. The average yield on investment securities increased 50 basis points to 2.31% from 1.81% in the prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $137.6 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $92.2 million at March 31, 2022.

The average yield on all earnings assets increased 147 basis points in prior year quarter comparison, from 3.02% for the first quarter of 2022 to 4.49% for the first quarter of 2023. Interest expense on average interest bearing liabilities increased 82 basis points from 0.42% for the first quarter of 2022 to 1.24% for the first quarter of 2023.

Cost of all deposits averaged 72 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 17 basis points for the first quarter of 2022. This increase was a result of rising interest rates and increased competition for deposits.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share, a 5% increase over previous quarter, to be paid on its common stock on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023.

Conference Call

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First Bank ("The First"). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, FTE net interest income, FTE net interest margin, core net interest margin, average tax equivalent yield on investment securities, FTE average yield on all earning assets, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, net earnings available to common shareholders, operating, diluted earnings per share, operating efficiency ratio, operating and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value, net interest margin, common equity, net earnings available to common shareholders, diluted earnings per share, efficiency ratio, average yield on investment securities, average yield on all earning assets, or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "may," "will," "assumes," "should," "predicts," "could," "would," "intends," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "positioned" and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; (2) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, either nationally or locally, particularly in areas in which the Company conducts operations, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressure, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (3) interest rate risk, including the effects of rising interest rates; (4) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (5) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (6) risks related to the Company's recently completed and pending acquisitions, including that the anticipated benefits from the recently completed acquisitions are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events; (7) changes in management's plans for the future; (8) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (9) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (11) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (12) higher inflation and its impacts; (13) significant turbulence or disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (14) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (15) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts relating to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (16) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS DATA Quarter

Ended

3/31/23 Quarter

Ended

12/31/22 Quarter

Ended

9/30/22 Quarter

Ended

6/30/22 Quarter

Ended

3/31/22 Total Interest Income $ 80,338 $ 57,923 $ 53,874 $ 45,847 $ 42,741 Total Interest Expense 15,412 10,002 4,726 3,746 4,102 Net Interest Income 64,926 47,921 49,148 42,101 38,639 Net Interest Income excluding PPP Fee Income 64,718 47,899 48,986 41,563 37,643 FTE net interest income* 65,924 48,916 50,122 43,042 39,459 Provision for credit losses 11,000 705 4,300 600 - Non-interest income 12,612 8,131 9,022 8,664 11,157 Non-interest expense 45,670 35,040 35,903 30,955 28,590 Earnings before income taxes 20,868 20,307 17,967 19,210 21,206 Income tax expense 4,597 4,012 3,924 3,457 4,377 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,271 $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 $ 16,829 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.77 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.67 0.61 0.76 0.81 Diluted earnings per share, operating* 0.86 0.71 0.85 0.80 0.72 Quarterly dividends per share .21 .20 .19 .18 .17 Book value per common share at end of period 28.58 26.92 25.86 27.30 28.82 Tangible book value per common share at period end* 17.49 17.97 16.93 18.32 19.79 Market price at end of period 25.83 32.01 29.87 28.60 33.66 Shares outstanding at period end 31,364,973 24,025,762 24,028,120 20,529,124 20,484,830 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,309,458 24,027,189 22,861,795 20,507,451 20,697,946 Diluted 31,541,213 24,168,544 22,979,529 20,615,928 20,846,997 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 Loans and leases 4,975,663 3,749,561 3,492,110 3,013,228 2,945,877 Total deposits 6,816,473 5,515,713 5,503,040 5,347,415 5,361,480 Total common equity 868,995 617,049 630,744 593,410 666,561 Total tangible common equity* 538,903 408,365 424,873 408,855 480,922 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on avg assets (ROA) 0.81 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.09 % Annualized return on avg assets, operating* 1.36 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 0.97 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, operating* 1.78 % 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.36 % 1.24 % Annualized return on avg common equity, operating* 12.48 % 11.14 % 12.46 % 11.12 % 8.99 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper* 20.13 % 16.83 % 18.49 % 16.14 % 12.46 % Average loans to average deposits 72.99 % 67.98 % 63.46 % 56.35 % 54.95 % FTE Net Interest Margin* 3.69 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % 2.78 % Efficiency Ratio 58.15 % 61.42 % 60.70 % 59.87 % 56.48 % Efficiency Ratio, operating* 53.32 % 59.34 % 54.55 % 57.66 % 58.37 % *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures CREDIT QUALITY Allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a % of total loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ACL 3.73 % 3.76 % 6.01 % 6.41 % 6.31 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.72 % 0.84 % 0.93 % Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.01 % 0.004 % (0.04 %) (0.04 %) (0.12 %)

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) BALANCE SHEET Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 333,491 $ 145,315 $ 163,841 $ 356,771 $ 802,613 Securities available for sale 1,249,791 1,257,101 1,379,410 1,489,247 1,591,677 Securities held to maturity 678,161 691,484 593,553 593,154 372,062 Other investments 34,423 33,944 31,060 22,588 22,226 Total investment securities 1,962,375 1,982,529 2,004,023 2,104,989 1,985,965 Loans held for sale 4,073 4,443 2,225 6,703 8,213 Total loans 4,969,776 3,774,157 3,719,388 3,124,924 2,970,246 Allowance for credit losses (52,450 ) (38,917 ) (38,356 ) (32,400 ) (31,620 ) Loans, net 4,917,326 3,735,240 3,681,032 3,092,524 2,938,626 Premises and equipment 186,688 153,068 150,480 132,724 131,813 Other Real Estate Owned 5,066 4,832 10,328 1,985 2,835 Goodwill and other intangibles 347,777 214,890 214,708 184,323 185,104 Other assets 260,520 221,400 228,211 157,406 140,926 Total assets $ 8,017,316 $ 6,461,717 $ 6,454,848 $ 6,037,425 $ 6,196,095 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,082,441 $ 1,630,203 $ 1,770,848 $ 1,658,288 $ 1,648,451 Interest-bearing deposits 4,585,515 3,864,201 3,780,450 3,647,909 3,789,333 Total deposits 6,667,956 5,494,404 5,551,298 5,306,197 5,437,784 Borrowings 250,000 130,100 90,000 - - Subordinated debentures 154,127 145,027 144,952 144,876 144,801 Other liabilities 48,806 45,523 47,127 25,900 23,117 Total liabilities 7,120,889 5,815,054 5,833,377 5,476,973 5,605,655 Total shareholders' equity 896,427 646,663 621,471 560,452 590,440 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,017,316 $ 6,461,717 $ 6,454,848 $ 6,037,425 $ 6,196,095

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Three Months Ended 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 64,264 $ 45,583 $ 41,456 $ 34,058 $ 33,354 Investment securities 11,707 11,251 11,598 11,152 8,574 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 3,469 1,086 818 605 800 Other interest income 898 3 2 32 13 Total interest income 80,338 57,923 53,874 45,847 42,741 Interest Expense: Deposits 12,183 7,206 2,863 1,923 2,302 Borrowings 959 1,015 92 - - Subordinated debentures 2,176 1,946 1,886 1,841 1,819 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 94 (165 ) (115 ) (18 ) (19 ) Total interest expense 15,412 10,002 4,726 3,746 4,102 Net interest income 64,926 47,921 49,148 42,101 38,639 Provision for credit losses 11,000 705 4,300 600 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,926 47,216 44,848 41,501 38,639 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,657 2,277 2,219 2,038 2,040 Mortgage Income 633 625 1,221 1,227 1,230 Interchange Fee Income 4,498 3,093 3,310 3,102 3,197 Gain (Loss) on securities, net - - 1 (80 ) (3 ) Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant - - - 171 702 Bargain Purchase Gain and (Loss) on Sale of Land - - - 165 - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - 1,630 Other charges and fees 3,824 2,136 2,271 2,041 2,361 Total non-interest income 12,612 8,131 9,022 8,664 11,157 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,572 19,934 19,099 17,237 16,799 Occupancy expense 5,296 4,305 3,826 3,828 3,876 FDIC/OCC premiums 670 514 496 546 566 Marketing 158 135 50 122 86 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,402 1,309 1,227 1,064 1,064 Other professional services 1,068 971 1,256 768 563 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 3,793 1,190 3,640 1,172 408 Other non-interest expense 8,711 6,682 6,309 6,218 5,228 Total Non-interest expense 45,670 35,040 35,903 30,955 28,590 Earnings before income taxes 20,868 20,307 17,967 19,210 21,206 Income tax expense 4,597 4,012 3,924 3,457 4,377 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,271 $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 $ 16,829 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.86 $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Quarter to Date 2023 2022 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 64,056 $ 32,358 PPP loan fee income 208 996 Investment securities 11,707 8,574 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 3,469 800 Other interest income 898 13 Total interest income 80,338 42,741 Interest Expense: Deposits 12,183 2,302 Borrowings 959 - Subordinated debentures 2,176 1,819 Amortization of purchase accounting adjustments 94 (19 ) Total interest expense 15,412 4,102 Net interest income 64,926 38,639 Provision for credit losses 11,000 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 53,926 38,639 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,657 2,040 Mortgage Income 633 1,230 Interchange Fee Income 4,498 3,197 Gain (loss) on securities, net - (3 ) Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award/RRP Grant - 702 Bargain Purchase Gain and Loss on Sale of Fixed Assets - - BOLI income from death proceeds - 1,630 Other charges and fees 3,824 2,361 Total non-interest income 12,612 11,157 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,572 16,799 Occupancy expense 5,296 3,876 FDIC/OCC premiums 670 566 Marketing 158 86 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,402 1,064 Other professional services 1,068 563 Acquisition & charter conversion charges 3,793 408 Other non-interest expense 8,711 5,228 Total Non-interest expense 45,670 28,590 Earnings before income taxes 20,868 21,206 Income tax expense 4,597 4,377 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,271 $ 16,829 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.86 $ 0.72 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) COMPOSITION OF LOANS Mar 31,

2023 Percent

of Total Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Percent

of Total Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 750,371 15.1 % $ 506,907 $ 489,225 $ 379,363 $ 364,702 12.2 % Real estate – construction 691,285 13.9 % 475,956 481,100 429,946 387,290 13.0 % Real estate – commercial 2,181,384 43.9 % 1,626,066 1,595,944 1,319,821 1,249,203 41.9 % Real estate – residential 1,262,244 25.4 % 1,094,204 1,082,488 932,268 911,568 30.6 % Lease Financing Receivable 2,056 0.0 % 2,118 1,907 2,283 2,409 0.1 % Obligations of States & subdivisions 31,652 0.6 % 26,143 25,757 20,784 15,842 0.5 % Consumer 50,784 1.0 % 42,763 42,967 40,459 39,233 1.3 % Loans held for sale 4,073 0.1 % 4,443 2,225 6,703 8,213 0.4 % Total loans $ 4,973,849 100 % $ 3,778,600 $ 3,721,613 $ 3,131,627 $ 2,978,460 100 % COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS Mar 31,

2023 Percent

of Total Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Percent of Total Non-interest bearing $ 2,082,441 31.2 % $ 1,630,203 $ 1,770,848 $ 1,658,288 $ 1,648,451 30.3 % NOW and other 2,095,599 31.4 % 1,769,699 1,786,213 1,790,980 1,885,145 34.7 % Money Market/Savings 1,678,609 25.2 % 1,368,108 1,423,953 1,326,245 1,337,419 24.6 % Time Deposits of less than $250,000 562,240 8.4 % 590,564 418,931 400,354 424,183 7.8 % Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 249,067 3.8 % 135,830 151,353 130,330 142,539 2.6 % Total Deposits $ 6,667,956 100 % $ 5,494,404 $ 5,551,298 $ 5,306,197 $ 5,437,737 100 % ASSET QUALITY DATA Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 17,312 $ 12,591 $ 15,844 $ 23,678 $ 24,736 Loans past due 90 days and over 73 289 571 527 - Total nonperforming loans 17,385 12,880 16,415 24,205 24,736 Other real estate owned 5,066 4,832 10,328 1,985 2,834 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,451 $ 17,712 $ 26,743 $ 26,190 $ 27,570 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total loans + OREO 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.72 % 0.84 % 0.93 % ACL to nonperforming loans 301.70 % 302.15 % 233.66 % 133.86 % 127.83 % ACL to total loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Qtr-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 142 $ 39 $ (353 ) $ (329 ) $ (879 ) Annualized QTD net chg-offs (recs) to loans 0.01 % 0.004 % (0.04 %) (0.04 %) (0.12 %)

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Analysis March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Taxable securities $ 1,565,623 $ 8,758 2.24 % $ 1,522,953 $ 8,312 2.18 % $ 1,612,066 $ 8,723 2.16 % $ 1,634,679 $ 8,372 2.05 % $ 1,413,523 $ 6,152 1.74 % Tax-exempt securities 462,718 3,946 3.41 % 453,651 3,934 3.47 % 479,168 3,849 3.21 % 492,405 3,721 3.02 % 483,780 3,242 2.68 % Total investment securities 2,028,341 12,704 2.51 % 1,976,604 12,246 2.48 % 2,091,234 12,572 2.40 % 2,127,084 12,093 2.27 % 1,897,303 9,394 1.98 % in other banks 146,663 898 2.45 % 72,910 3 0.02 % 143,867 2 0.01 % 432,851 32 0.03 % 825,877 13 0.01 % Loans 4,975,663 67,734 5.45 % 3,749,561 46,670 4.98 % 3,492,110 42,274 4.84 % 3,013,228 34,663 4.60 % 2,945,877 34,154 4.64 % Total Interest earning assets 7,150,667 81,336 4.55 % 5,799,075 58,919 4.06 % 5,727,211 54,848 3.83 % 5,573,163 46,788 3.36 % 5,669,057 43,561 3.07 % Other assets 852,587 647,446 645,661 539,078 533,612 Total assets $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 4,738,076 $ 12,277 1.04 % $ 3,801,632 $ 7,042 0.74 % $ 3,777,059 $ 2,748 0.29 % $ 3,706,711 $ 1,905 0.21 % $ 3,786,808 $ 2,283 0.24 % Borrowed Funds 77,098 959 4.98 % 108,881 1,015 3.73 % 13,261 92 0.00 % - - - - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 155,084 2,176 5.61 % 144,985 1,946 5.37 % 144,910 1,886 5.21 % 144,834 1,841 5.08 % 144,759 1,819 5.03 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,970,258 15,412 1.24 % 4,055,498 10,002 0.99 % 3,935,230 4,726 0.48 % 3,851,545 3,746 0.39 % 3,931,567 4,102 0.42 % Other liabilities 2,164,001 1,773,974 1,806,898 1,667,286 1,604,541 Shareholders' equity 868,995 617,049 630,744 593,410 666,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 Net interest income (FTE)* $ 65,924 3.31 % $ 48,917 3.08 % $ 50,122 3.35 % $ 43,042 2.97 % $ 39,459 2.66 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.69 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % 2.78 % Core net interest margin* 3.47 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.04 % 2.73 % *See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Per Common Share Data Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Book value per common share $ 28.58 $ 26.92 $ 25.86 $ 27.30 $ 28.82 Effect of intangible assets per share 11.09 8.95 8.93 8.98 9.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.49 $ 17.97 $ 16.93 $ 18.32 $ 19.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.81 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.11 0.05 0.16 0.05 0.02 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) - Initial provision for acquired loans 0.34 - 0.17 - - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (0.09 ) - (0.04 ) - - Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - - Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - - - Effect of Treasury awards - - - - (0.03 ) BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - (0.08 ) Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.86 $ 0.71 $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 Year to Date 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.81 Effect of acquisition and charter conversion charges 0.11 0.02 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (0.02 ) - Effect of bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - Tax on loss on sale of fixed assets - - Effect of Treasury awards - (0.03 ) Tax on Treasury awards - BOLI income from death proceeds - (0.08 ) Effect on Contributions related to Treasury awards - - Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards - - Initial provision for acquired loans 0.34 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (0.09 ) - Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.86 $ 0.72 Year to Date 2023 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 16,271 $ 16,829 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 3,793 408 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (960 ) (103 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - Treasury awards - (702 ) Tax on Treasury awards - 178 BOLI income from death proceeds - (1,630 ) Contributions related to Treasury awards - - Tax on Contributions related to Treasury awards - - Initial provision for acquired loans 10,727 - Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (2,714 ) - Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating $ 27,117 $ 14,980

Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Total average assets A $ 8,003,254 $ 6,446,521 $ 6,372,872 $ 6,112,241 $ 6,202,669 Total average earning assets B 7,150,667 $ 5,799,075 $ 5,727,211 $ 5,573,163 $ 5,669,057 Common Equity C $ 868,995 $ 617,049 $ 630,744 $ 593,410 $ 666,561 Less intangible assets 330,092 208,684 205,871 184,555 185,639 Total Tangible common equity D $ 538,903 $ 408,365 $ 424,873 $ 408,855 $ 480,922 Three Months Ended Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Net interest income E $ 64,926 $ 47,921 $ 49,148 $ 42,101 $ 38,639 Tax-exempt investment income (2,948 ) (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) (2,422 ) Taxable investment income 3,946 3,934 3,849 3,721 3,242 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent F $ 65,924 $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 $ 39,459 Annualized Net Interest Margin E/B 3.63 % 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.02 % 2.73 % Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent F/B 3.69 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.09 % 2.78 % Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent Total Interest Income R $ 80,338 $ 57,923 $ 53,874 $ 45,847 $ 42,741 Tax-exempt investment income (2,948 ) (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) (2,422 ) Taxable investment income 3,946 3,934 3,849 3,721 3,242 Total Interest Income, Fully Tax Equivalent G $ 81,336 $ 58,918 $ 54,848 $ 46,788 $ 43,561 Yield on Average Earning Assets R/B 4.49 % 4.00 % 3.76 % 3.29 % 3.02 % Yield on Average Earning Assets, Fully Tax Equivalent G/B 4.55 % 4.06 % 3.83 % 3.36 % 3.07 % Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent Interest Income Investment Securities S $ 11,706 $ 11,251 $ 11,598 $ 11,152 $ 8,574 Tax-exempt investment income (2,948 ) (2,939 ) (2,875 ) (2,780 ) (2,422 ) Taxable investment Income 3,946 3,934 3,849 3,721 3,242 Interest Income Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H $ 12,704 $ 12,246 $ 12,572 $ 12,093 $ 9,394 Average Investment Securities I $ 2,028,341 $ 1,976,604 $ 2,091,234 $ 2,127,084 $ 1,897,303 Yield on Investment Securities S/I 2.31 % 2.28 % 2.22 % 2.10 % 1.81 % Yield on Investment Securities, Fully Tax Equivalent H/I 2.51 % 2.48 % 2.40 % 2.27 % 1.98 %

Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin Mar 31,

2023 Dec

31, 2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Net interest income (FTE) $ 65,924 $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 $ 39,459 Less purchase accounting adjustments 3,469 1,086 818 605 800 Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj J $ 62,455 $ 47,830 $ 49,304 $ 42,437 $ 38,659 Total average earning assets $ 7,150,667 $ 5,799,075 $ 5,727,211 $ 5,573,163 $ 5,669,057 Add average balance of loan valuation discount 42,945 10,928 2,681 3,085 3,836 Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount K $ 7,193,612 $ 5,810,003 $ 5,729,892 $ 5,576,248 $ 5,672,893 Core net interest margin J/K 3.47 % 3.29 % 3.44 % 3.04 % 2.73 % Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Operating Expense Total non-interest expense $ 45,670 $ 35,040 $ 35,903 $ 30,955 $ 28,590 Pre-tax non-operating expenses (3,793 ) (1,190 ) (3,641 ) (1,337 ) (408 ) Adjusted Operating Expense L $ 41,877 $ 33,850 $ 32,262 $ 29,618 $ 28,182 Operating Revenue Net interest income, FTE $ 65,924 $ 48,916 $ 50,122 $ 43,042 $ 39,459 Total non-interest income 12,612 8,131 9,022 8,664 11,157 Pre-tax non-operating items - - - (336 ) (2,331 ) Adjusted Operating Revenue M $ 78,536 $ 57,047 $ 59,144 $ 51,370 $ 48,285 Efficiency Ratio, operating L/M 53.32 % 59.34 % 54.55 % 57.66 % 58.37 % Three Months Ended Return Ratios Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Net income available to common shareholders N $ 16,271 $ 16,295 $ 14,043 $ 15,753 $ 16,829 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 3,793 1,190 3,641 1,172 408 Tax on acquisition and charter conversion charges (960 ) (301 ) (920 ) (296 ) (103 ) Initial provision for acquired loans 10,727 - 3,855 Tax on initial provision for acquired loans (2,714 ) - (976 ) Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - (165 ) - Tax on bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - 41 - Treasury awards - - - (171 ) (702 ) Tax on Treasury awards - - - 43 178 Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - - 165 - Tax on charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - - (42 ) - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - (1,630 ) Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating O $ 27,117 $ 17,184 $ 19,643 $ 16,500 $ 14,980

Three Months Ended Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Earnings before income taxes P $ 20,868 $ 20,307 $ 17,967 $ 19,210 $ 21,206 Acquisition and charter conversion charges 3,793 1,190 3,641 1,172 408 Provision for loan losses 11,000 705 4,300 600 - Bargain purchase gain and loss on sale of fixed assets - - - (165 ) - Treasury Awards - - - (171 ) (702 ) Charitable contributions related to Treasury awards - - - 165 - BOLI income from death proceeds - - - - (1,630 ) Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Q $ 35,661 $ 22,202 $ 25,908 $ 20,811 $ 19,282 Annualized return on avg assets N/A 0.81 % 1.01 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 1.09 % Annualized return on avg assets, oper O/A 1.36 % 1.07 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 0.97 % Annualized pre-tax, pre-provision, oper Q/A 1.78 % 1.38 % 1.63 % 1.36 % 1.24 % Annualized return on avg common equity, oper O/C 12.48 % 11.14 % 12.46 % 11.12 % 8.99 % Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, operating O/D 20.13 % 16.83 % 18.49 % 16.14 % 12.46 % Three Months Ended Capital Ratios Mar 31,

2023* Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 11.2 % 12.7 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.1 % Leverage (Tier 1) ratio 8.80 % 9.4 % 9.3 % 8.6 % 8.2 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.72 % 16.7 % 16.7 % 17.3 % 17.9 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.2 % 6.9 % 6.5 % 6.4 % 6.7 % *estimated

