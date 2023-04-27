Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Arrival of Tuuti in Downtown Boise

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Tuuti Joins Boise Metro Chamber and Meridian Chamber of Commerce

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Female-owned creative communications agency, Tuuti, kicked off their grand opening with an official ribbon cutting with the Boise Metro Chamber and the Meridian Chamber of Commerce on Friday, March 31st. More than 50 chamber ambassadors, community leaders, and employees were onsite to commence the opening of Tuuti’s new office in the heart of downtown Boise.

Tuuti lists “5 Cs” of what they stand for: community, connections, creativity, culture, and customer satisfaction. With community a part of this list, joining both local chambers was a no-brainer for the team.

Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations and Events at Tuuti, shares, “Being active in our community is central to who we are as the Tuuti team. I have been cheering on the Boise Metro Chamber from the sidelines and been in contact with them for a few years now — and finally the timing is right. If their support at our ribbon cutting event was any indication of what the future holds with the Boise Chamber, then we will be life-long members.”

Paul Flemming, Senior Account Manager for the Boise Metro Chamber, adds, “We really enjoyed meeting the Tuuti team and hearing their origin story. This team is driven by a tenacious group of young talented people that have already done amazing things and will continue to elevate any brands they put their hands on! I’m also excited about the investment they have made in the downtown business core. It just makes sense to be available and close to the community.”

In addition to joining the Boise Chamber, Tuuti officially joined the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. A few members of the Tuuti team have been actively involved with the Meridian Chamber for the past three years. Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, was the Co-Chair for the Women in Leadership committee from 2021-2023. She has now transitioned into the CEO Roundtable committee where key CEOs in the Treasure Valley meet to discuss market needs. Shelton sat on the Women in Leadership committee alongside Huffman and is continuing her involvement in the committee throughout this year as well.

Kiersten Rasmussen, Marketing and Communications Manager for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, says, “It has been so great to get to know the women of Tuuti over the past year. I am excited to continue our relationship and make some fun stuff happen in the Treasure Valley.”

Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, adds, “We seek to inspire change and bring people together, whether it is locally or nationally. We look forward to getting even more involved in different committees and events put on by both of the local chambers.”

Those looking to learn more about the Tuuti team or their local presence in the Treasure Valley can check out their website.

About Tuuti: Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services they provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mackenzie Hendricks, Director of Communications for Tuuti, at hello@tuutiagency.com.