Patina Maldives Celebrates the Graduation of Its First Batch of 12 Students at the Hospitality Campus in the Fari Islands

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands celebrated the graduation of the property’s first cohort of 12 students through its Vocational Education & Training (VET) centre which is part of the Fari Islands Campus in partnership with the renowned hospitality management school, Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The graduating students completed a six-month “Foundation Module” in “Food & Beverage Service” and “Hotel Foundation Certificate.” Their studies will be augmented by a further two six-month modules, intermediate and advanced, before students graduate with a Professional Diploma.

Antonio Saponara, General Manager at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, said of the first wave of graduates, “We are incredibly proud of our first cohort of students and are excited to see their continued growth. Together with EHL, we are committed to providing an enriching pathway to success for those who wish to rise to their full potential in hospitality management and look forward to further nurturing the continuation and growth of this program.”

The three-year courses will yield internationally recognized diplomas signed and issued by the EHL, and recognized by the Maldives Qualification Authority, offering local talent a realistic, credible alternative to hotel schools in Europe. Using content developed in Switzerland, the modular course curriculum blends ‘on the job’ training with classroom learning and assessments.

The VET course offering and sponsorship program further underlines the commitment of Patina Maldives to attracting and retaining the best local talent, whilst nurturing careers and offering the opportunity for team members to reach their full potential. The program will look to continue to expand and welcome new students from both resorts when it continues sessions in June 2023.