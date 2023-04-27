B2B research company NewtonX taps tech industry veteran Tim Bruno as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NewtonX, the leading provider of AI-powered insights for businesses, today announced that it has added tech veteran executive Tim Bruno to its ranks as Chief Revenue Officer. Over the course of two decades, Tim held leadership roles in venture and PE-backed technology, finance and services companies including Axiom, most recently leading growth at Makosi.

“To put it simply, Tim has a proven track record of creating high-performance teams and creating successful go-to-market plans and that’s exactly why we’re thrilled to bring him on board here at NewtonX,” said CEO Sascha Eder. Tasked with managing the business's revenue-generating initiatives, including sales, marketing, and business development, Bruno will also champion the company’s expansion efforts.

"NewtonX not only offers an industry-changing product, but is backed by a team of some of the brightest minds in the business," said Bruno. “I’m eager to dig in and get to work, and ultimately expand awareness as to how we help enterprises unlock greater value from their research.”

Bruno received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

###

About NewtonX

NewtonX matches the world’s toughest questions with the only minds who know the answers. We find the right subject matter expertise from an open network of 1.1 billion professionals. As the world’s leading B2B research company, we field large-scale quantitative surveys, facilitate qualitative interviews, engage in long-term consultations, and create customized research plans. To do this, we use the most sophisticated search engine in the research industry– the NewtonX Graph. It identifies the exact audience for our clients’ business questions. We ensure every professional is 100% verified, so you can ground your work in true expertise and make strides with confidence. NewtonX partners with the world’s top consultancies, marketers, and technology companies. Together with our clients, we’re ushering in a new standard of truth in B2B research.