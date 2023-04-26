Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Relatives Task Force Passes Resolution Supporting Governor Evers’ MMIW/R Budget Proposals

MADISON, Wis. –The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Relatives (MMIW/R) Task Force unanimously passed a resolution among members attending the April 7, 2023 meeting supporting items in Governor Evers’ proposed budget that address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons in Wisconsin.

The resolution stated, “The Wisconsin Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force supports the items in the Governor’s proposed budget that address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, including the creation of an MMIW/R Office, dedicated tribal liaison positions across state government, and additional funding for tribal law enforcement agencies.”

Justine Rufus, MMIW/R Task Force Co-Chair said, “The unanimous vote by the Task Force shows the need in Indian Country to address this crisis. We support the Governor in his efforts of real action with the creation of an MMIW office and increased funding.”

“These resources would support continued consultation initiatives and implementation protocols with tribes in response to MMIW cases,” said MMIW/R Task Force Co-Chair Skye Alloway. “With this invitation for reciprocal engagement, we aspire to build upon current inter-nation relations to create a community of wellness throughout WI for all.”

“The passage of this resolution is a strong show of support for the proposals in Governor Evers’ budget to help fight the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Now it’s up to the state legislature to include those proposals in the state budget the legislature passes.”