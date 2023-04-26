GRACE & End Child Poverty California Celebrate Senate Budget Plan

Urge Adoption of Revenues & Investments Needed for a More Equitable California

PASADENA, CA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement attributable to Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO, GRACE/End Child Poverty California:

“GRACE dares to dream of a future in which every child is valued and free, and the Senate Budget Plan released today by Pro Tem Atkins and Budget Chair Skinner would make enormous progress in achieving that goal. We applaud the Senate for embracing a comprehensive approach that would move California forward together toward a more equitable future through a combination of revenues to ensure that wealthy corporations pay their fair share, and investments in programs proven to lift children and families out of poverty and reverse long-standing racial inequities.

The Senate Budget Plan would adopt many community-informed IMAGINE priorities, including critical investments to:

- CalWORKS: End deep child poverty, remove the WPR penalty, support sanction reform, invest in menstrual equity

- Increase the minimum CalEITC payment to $275

- Child care: invest in rates to help stabilize providers and protect families from harmful fees

- CalFresh: provide a $50 minimum, prevent the 3-month time limit, and achieve Food For All

- School meals: maximize the new Summer EBT program and support kitchen infrastructure

- Homelessness prevention and affordable housing – landmark $1 billion ongoing

- Support schools, bolster health programs, and much more.

We again thank the Senate for their continued leadership to put wealth to work and ensure that the values of California’s budget, both revenues and investments, prioritize the future free from poverty we know is possible. We urge the Legislature and Administration to adopt these critical proposals in the 2023-24 Budget, and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders as the budget process continues."