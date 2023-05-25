Revolutionizing Academic Integrity: Passed.AI Launches New Affordable Subscription Model
Experience the Next-Generation AI Teaching Assistant, Designed to Ensure Authenticity and Foster Academic GrowthCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Passed.AI, the innovative educational technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its updated subscription model for its groundbreaking AI-powered teaching assistant tool. With a commitment to fostering academic integrity and improving the learning experience for both students and educators, Passed.AI’s new subscription model offers an affordable and accessible solution.
The academic world is facing unprecedented challenges as the proliferation of AI writing tools and easily accessible online resources threaten the very foundation of academic integrity. With students increasingly turning to these sophisticated methods to cheat, teachers and professors find themselves in a relentless battle to maintain the credibility of their assessments. Traditional plagiarism-detection tools have proven insufficient and can produce false positives, leading to unnecessary stress and conflict. Passed.AI is different. It is designed to analyze the entire document creation process, easily identifying when something is amiss. If an AI writing tool was used or the text was typed in an unnatural way, Passed.AI will be able to tell.
The Passed.AI tool is seamlessly integrated into Google Docs, making it an easy-to-use addition to any educator’s toolkit. With a single click of the “scan” button, teachers can access a detailed report that includes an AI detection score and a flow score to evaluate the document’s natural progression. The audit report also provides valuable information about potential copy-pasting and offers a history audit feature that reveals who worked on the document and for how long. As an added bonus, the replay tool allows educators to observe their students’ document creation process in real-time.
“At Passed.AI, our goal is to make teaching easier. We provide multiple tools to analyze essays, so that teachers don’t have to rely on an AI detection score alone anymore. We’re always listening, always learning, and always making our tool better. Our user’s feedback leads the way, helping us to ensure that we’re giving them the most useful tool possible” said Andrew Rains, founder of Passed.AI.
The new subscription model, priced at just $9.99 per month, includes 200 credits per month and an additional 100 sign-up bonus credits, which can be used for AI detection and plagiarism checks. Unused credits will be carried over to the next month, ensuring educators never lose their valuable resources. In addition, subscribers can purchase extra credits at just $0.01 per credit for scanning with Originality.AI, the advanced AI detection and plagiarism tool. One credit scans up to 200 words.
Moreover, Passed.AI is committed to rewarding those who share the benefits of this revolutionary tool. By signing up for the free affiliate program, users can earn a lifetime commission of 20% of the subscription cost for every person who subscribes through their referral link.
In a world where technology is rapidly advancing and the potential for academic dishonesty grows, Passed.AI is proud to offer an innovative, customizable solution that empowers educators to confidently uphold academic integrity while fostering a positive learning environment. With the introduction of this new affordable subscription model, Passed.AI continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to supporting educators and students in their quest for knowledge and growth.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to revolutionize your teaching experience with Passed.AI. Sign up for the 14-day free trial and witness firsthand the transformative impact of this next-generation AI teaching assistant.
