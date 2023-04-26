Submit Release
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

On April 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ-CTBI) declared its cash dividend of $0.44 per share, which will be paid on July 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

