Easterly Government Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA, a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 23, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2023.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

