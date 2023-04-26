Senate Resolution 82 Printer's Number 0553

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - A Concurrent Resolution urging the Secretary of the Navy to designate the City of Philadelphia and both banks of the Delaware River as the site of the main celebration of the 250th birthdays of the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps in October and November 2025.
