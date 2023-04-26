Senate Bill 245 Printer's Number 0210
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for reports to General Assembly.
There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,651 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for reports to General Assembly.