Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,626 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 0125

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for permit for movement during course of manufacture; and, in powers of department and local authorities, further providing for power of Governor during emergency.

You just read:

Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 0125

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more