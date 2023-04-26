Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 0125

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for permit for movement during course of manufacture; and, in powers of department and local authorities, further providing for power of Governor during emergency.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.