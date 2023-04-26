Senate Bill 140 Printer's Number 0654
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in metropolitan transportation authorities, providing for special prosecutor for mass transit.
